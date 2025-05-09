McKenna: Burgess and Tuanzebe Talks Ongoing For a While

Friday, 9th May 2025 14:58 Town boss Kieran McKenna says contract talks with the likes of Cameron Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe haven’t been affected by confirmation of the Blues’ relegation to the Championship with discussions already having been ongoing. The pair’s current deals are up at the end of the campaign with Australia international Burgess having been linked with a free move to La Liga side Girona. Asked if relegation having been confirmed has meant talks regarding new terms has been stepped up, McKenna said: “I think it’s ongoing anyway. Whether it was which division or not, those talks are ongoing, as they have been for a while, and we'll see what the resolution is.” Burgess has been one of a number of players from the team which progressed from League One and the Championship, along with the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Jack Taylor and Conor Chaplin, who have featured in the Premier League for the first time this season without being regular starters, and McKenna was asked how valuable this season will be in terms of them being better equipped to deal with next season back at a lower level. “I’d like to think it will have been very beneficial,” McKenna continued, “I'd like to think they've improved a lot over the last three years and developed a lot those who have been on the journey with us. “I thought pretty much all of them now have had some really good exposure to the Premier League level and there are some good characters in there and some good learners, as we know, and that's what's helped them make the step so far. “I know they’re really eager to use the lessons that they’ve picked up this year, the increased competition in the building in training day to day and the big jump in the competition that they're facing on matchdays, to make them all stronger individually and those who remain at the club to help us move forward as a club. “So, I think their mindset is very much ingrained and part of and shared with that of the club, using the experiences this year to be stronger for it.”

flykickingbybgunn added 15:47 - May 9

I hope both Cam and Axel decide to stay. They are fine players. 0

