McKenna: Character Shown at Everton Was What I Know and Expect

Friday, 9th May 2025 15:05 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says the character his side showed as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Everton last Saturday came as little surprise to him. Despite having had relegation back to the Championship confirmed a week previously at Newcastle, McKenna’s team showed admirable spirit to turn the game at Goodison around when it looked like being a party afternoon for home fans at their club’s old ground for the penultimate time. “No, not pleasantly surprised,” McKenna said when he was asked about the character shown. “I wouldn’t accept anything else and I don’t think the group would accept anything else for themselves. It’s the minimum requirement and that’s what we have to continue to give. “I think that’s been there, I see it in evidence day by day, I see it in the games and that’s the minimum requirement between now and the end of the season.” He says he didn’t learn much new about the players during the game from a character point of view, more given the requirement to field people out of position or in new roles due to the current injury problems and at Premier League level. “Not really, especially not those who have been here for longer,” McKenna reflected. “Obviously there are some, Julio [Enciso] for example, who has maybe only been here for a couple of months, or Jacob Greaves playing in a different position than he’s played in before and not been here so long. “I don’t think character-wise you’re learning too much, but maybe the players who have been here for a shorter period showed some real good qualities amongst themselves. “Learning about them in terms of playing at the level, for sure. Just the game in general, not the comeback, but you’re going through it and for Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, it’s still massive for them to play at this level together as a pairing against Beto. “Jack Taylor has only had a couple of starts at the level. Conor Chaplin coming back into the team, who hasn’t made too many starts this year. “A slightly different system without the left-backs being available, so a slightly different balance, Julio playing wide on the left last weekend. “So, we’re learning lots about it from the game, but in terms of the comeback and the character, that’s what I know and expect from the group, really.”

Photo: ITFC



