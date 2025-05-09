McKenna: Shorter Summer No Problem
Friday, 9th May 2025 15:17
Boss Kieran McKenna isn’t concerned by the Blues having a shorter summer break due to the later end to the Premier League season and the Championship’s early start.
Town will end their one-season spell back in the top flight when they host West Ham United at Portman Road on Sunday 25th May with the 2025/26 Championship campaign getting under way over the weekend of Friday 8th-Sunday 10th August.
I don't think so, to be honest,” McKenna said when asked if that presented any problems. “I think, looking at it with pre-season, we’ll have there or thereabouts five weeks off, which I think is plenty.
“A little bit more challenging for the boys who are going on international duty, so we’ll have to manage that so that they get enough rest.
“But I think Championship to the Premier League is longer than you need and I don’t think a professional footballer needs an eight-week off-season.
“I think it can be a little bit too long and you end up having to train a lot by yourself and build up, so I think we were a few weeks ahead in terms of knowing where we’re going to be next year.
“Pre-season planning is well under way, the players will have plenty of time for a physical rest and I know there’ll be great excitement in the building when we all get back together pre-season.”
It’s expected that the Blues will again spend part of their pre-season preparations in Austria.
