McKenna: Shorter Summer No Problem

Friday, 9th May 2025 15:17 Boss Kieran McKenna isn’t concerned by the Blues having a shorter summer break due to the later end to the Premier League season and the Championship’s early start. Town will end their one-season spell back in the top flight when they host West Ham United at Portman Road on Sunday 25th May with the 2025/26 Championship campaign getting under way over the weekend of Friday 8th-Sunday 10th August. I don't think so, to be honest,” McKenna said when asked if that presented any problems. “I think, looking at it with pre-season, we’ll have there or thereabouts five weeks off, which I think is plenty. “A little bit more challenging for the boys who are going on international duty, so we’ll have to manage that so that they get enough rest. “But I think Championship to the Premier League is longer than you need and I don’t think a professional footballer needs an eight-week off-season. “I think it can be a little bit too long and you end up having to train a lot by yourself and build up, so I think we were a few weeks ahead in terms of knowing where we’re going to be next year. “Pre-season planning is well under way, the players will have plenty of time for a physical rest and I know there’ll be great excitement in the building when we all get back together pre-season.” It’s expected that the Blues will again spend part of their pre-season preparations in Austria.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



flykickingbybgunn added 15:43 - May 9

KMck always leaves you with the impression that he has thought about it and he knows what he is doing. 0

