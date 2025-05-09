Cresswell Could Make Final West Ham Appearance Back at Town

Friday, 9th May 2025 16:07 Former Town full-back Aaron Cresswell could make his final appearance for West Ham United back at Portman Road on the final day of the season, the Hammers having announced the 35-year-old’s release after 11 years at the club. Cresswell moved to the East Londoners in July 2014 for an initial fee of £3.75 million with the fee rising to £7 million following top-ups, all understood to been appearance milestones. The Liverpudlian is likely to have triggered all of them in his 11 seasons at West Ham - the longest unbroken spell of any player with the Hammers during the Premier League era - making 336 starts and 30 sub appearances, scoring 11 times. Cresswell was a member of the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League-winning squad and won three full England caps while with West Ham. In his first season at the club, he was named Hammer of the Year. The left-back joined Town from Tranmere for a tribunal-set fee of £420,000 plus milestone clauses - only a £100,000 payment on promotion to the Premier League wasn’t triggered - in the summer of 2011, the move the biggest success of the Paul Jewell era. Rovers were entitled to 20 per cent of the profit on the fee the Blues received from the Hammers. For Town, Cresswell made 138 appearances, all starts, scoring seven goals. The Hammers have also released Lukasz Fabianski, Danny Ings and Vladimir Coufal.

Photo: Action Images



dyersdream added 16:11 - May 9

Bring him back for a year 0

Radlett_blue added 16:22 - May 9

One of Paul's rare crown jewels. 0

Lukeybluey added 16:39 - May 9

Would Coufal be a good signing for a season...? 0

Scuzzer added 17:06 - May 9

If Davis goes...maybe a shot? 0

PortmanTerrorist added 17:26 - May 9

Such a reliable player and still got it. See a couple of folks think we should bring him back, and if only to help round out Leif on the defensive side, there are crazier ideas. Would like us to try and shore things up next season, not as defensive as Burnley, but with the weapons we have up front we just need more solidity at the back and maybe Cressy could help with that...no need for him to bomb forward like he used to, just defend solidly and back up whoever is in front, be in and out of the side, and cover for RB too. 0

