Premier League Calls Off Town U19s' India Trip Over Political Tensions

Friday, 9th May 2025 18:07

A Town U19s side was set to travel to India this weekend to play in the Premier League Next Generation Cup, however, the tournament has been called off due to the worsening political situation between the host nation and Pakistan.

Earlier today, the rising tensions also led to a one-week suspension of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

Town were one of three Premier League clubs set to send U19s teams to Mumbai for the Next Gen Cup along with AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Four clubs from the Indian Super League, U21s sides from Muthoot FA, Jamshedpur, FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, were also set to take part, along with South Africans Kaizer Chiefs, again fielding an U21s squad.

The Blues were grouped with Forest, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa with the games, which were set to start on Monday, to be played at Reliance Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai, with the finals day a week on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Town’s application for category one academy status remains pending, according to Training Ground Guru, with a further auditor visit required.

Photo: TWTD