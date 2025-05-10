Hurzeler: Positive Feedback From Town on Enciso

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler says he has had positive feedback from Town regarding loanee Julio Enciso.

The Paraguayan international netted a stunning second goal for the Blues at Everton last week, the turning point in a match Town came from two down to draw 2-2.

Overall, the 21-year-old has made 10 starts and one sub appearance signing on loan in January, his spell having been interrupted early on by a knee injury.

“He is doing well so far and we are happy with his development at Ipswich,” Hurzeler said.

“We all know he can do unbelievable things during the game. He can decide the game with one action.

“For me it is also important how he behaves as a team-mate, how he defends as a team-mate. We have got some positive feedback [from Ipswich].”

Quizzed on whether there’s any provision in his loan for him to stay with Town beyond the end of the campaign following the Everton match, Town manager Kieran McKenna said: “No, it’s a contractual thing, but there’s no option to keep him. He’s a big, big talent and he’s a Brighton player come the summer.”





Photo: Action Images via Reuters