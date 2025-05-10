Tuanzebe's Return Only Change as Blues Host Brentford

Saturday, 10th May 2025 14:11

Town boss Kieran McKenna has made one change for this afternoon’s penultimate home game of the season with Axel Tuanzebe returning to the starting XI.

Tuanzebe, who has again been struggling with his recent hamstring problem but was a sub at Everton last week, is at right-back with Luke Woolfenden dropping to the bench and Dara O’Shea moving into the middle of the backline.

Otherwise, it’s the same team as started at Goodison, while Ben Johnson is back on the bench after his one-match ban but with Kalvin Phillips again absent having returned as a sub aagainst the Toffees having been suffering with an achilles issue.

Brentford have named the same side that beat Manchester United 4-3 at the Gtech Community Stadium last week.

Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy (c), Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Johnson, Godfrey, Boniface, Cajuste, Luongo, J Clarke, Hirst.

Brentford: Flekken, Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard (c), Yarmoliuk. Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa. Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Thiago, Mee, Konak, Maghoma, Nunes. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding). VAY: Jarred Gillett.





Photo: Matchday Images