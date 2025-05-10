Thousands Honour Town Women at Cornhill Celebration

Saturday, 10th May 2025 14:39 by Asif Burhan FAWNL Southern Premier Division champions Ipswich Town Women were honoured with a special ceremony on the Cornhill, receiving the acclaim of thousands of residents and Blues fans on a glorious morning in Ipswich. The players came down the steps of the Town Hall wearing their medals, dressed in blue ‘Champions’ T-shirts to a tremendous ovation from a sizeable crowd of men, women and children who had gathered on the Cornhill up to an hour before. The team led by coach Joe Sheehan swept all before them in the league this season, dropping just 12 points in the whole campaign and amassing a staggering goal difference of +79. Their promotion will earn them a place in the fully professional second tier of the English women’s pyramid, the FA Women’s Championship. Sheehan, who had gone so close to promotion in previous years with the team, spoke of his “relief” at finally getting over the promotion line. “This is the first time we’ve ever experienced anything like this off the back of winning the title,” he said. “It’s incredible that we’re able to come here today and so many of you have come out to support us.” Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton revealed that he and men’s team coach Kieran McKenna were in Felixstowe to see the women’s team’s championship-winning game at home to Cheltenham Town two weeks ago. After a quick dig at local rivals Norwich City Women, who remain in the fourth tier of the league pyramid, he lavished praise on the Town players. “Individually and collectively, they've been a great representation of the football club,” he said. “They’ve worked with the Foundation, their general work to support the community and to support this club continues to be fantastic. “It's such a special football club - such a big football club - you can’t do this individually. Since I’ve joined the football club, I’ve been so honoured and privileged to see the town, the county, the community, the fanbase, pull together as one. “The men’s team have had a hard, challenging season, we’ll come back and we’ll come back stronger. “Right now, it’s our women’s team’s time. They’ve sat down in the last couple of seasons almost in the shadow of a very successful men’s team, but now it’s their time to shine and we are extremely proud, extremely proud.” The Mayor of Ipswich, Councillor Elango K Elavalakan, then took to the stage praising the women’s team achievements. “Past mayors have celebrated the men's winning the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup and the old First Division right here at the Town Hall,” he said. “Now, we are here to celebrate your fantastic promotion to the Championship. “This is the first time we have held a celebration on the Cornhill for the women’s team and I'm very pleased that women’s football is becoming so much more popular now. I’m sure that today is the first of many big celebrations for the Ipswich Town Women.” The party then ramped up as Ed Sheeran’s hit song Castle on the Hill was pumped out on the speaker system as the squad linked arms and danced to the acclaim of the thousands present. Goalkeeper Natalia Negri even took the mic to sing a few lines with accompaniment from striker Natasha Thomas. Negri then led the players in chanting “Sheehan's at the wheel” to celebrate the head coach's part in the triumph. After leaving the Cornhill, the women's team headed to the Fanzone at Portman Road to sign autographs for supporters ahead of the men’s Premier League game against Brentford. At half-time in that game, the women are due on the pitch for a lap of honour with the trophy.

Photo: Asif Burhan



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments