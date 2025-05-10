Frank: Exactly as Difficult as I Expected

Saturday, 10th May 2025 21:12 Brentford manager Thomas Frank admitted his side’s 1-0 victory over the Blues was as difficult as he had anticipated. Kevin Schade’s 18th-minute goal proved enough to hand the three points to the Europe-chasing Bees, who recorded four Premier League wins on the trot for the first time in their history, but with Town having a number of opportunities in the latter stages and a point would have been a fair result. “I’m always relieved after a game where we win,” Frank said. “It was exactly as difficult as I expected it to be. “I said before the game that I have huge respect for Kieran McKenna and his staff, the Ipswich players and the club. I also said it could be the most difficult of our last three games. “Clearly, Kieran and his players wanted to keep fighting and pushing. They gave everything. The home crowd was fantastic, so it was difficult. “I liked the way we came out. First 10 minutes we came out and it was us - controlled, dominating and being on top. The first half I felt we were in control but maybe not fully dominant. “Second half, control until the last five minutes. We were winning the ball high and lacked one touch or one pass or one dribble past a player to create big moments to kill the game. “We unfortunately couldn’t do that and at the end it’s always going to be a little bit hectic, and we needed a big save from Mark [Flekken, tipping Omari Hutchinson’s strike onto the post] to get over the line.” Regarding Town’s late opportunities, he added: “It’s very rare you can play any game in the Premier League and give no chances away, so we gave one away in the end. “I think the first one was the biggest one, the second one I’d have liked to have avoided that as well, but the first one was definitely biggest one and that was the biggest save.” On the grappling in the penalty area at set pieces which led to the game being held up for VAR reviews, Frank said: “It’s tough for the refs, I must admit. I’m happy I’m not a ref in those situations. “Both teams are very physical defending. We need to look into it. If there’s anything we can change there because it’s getting more and more difficult, in both boxes.”

