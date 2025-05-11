Burley Given All-Clear After Cancer Treatment
Sunday, 11th May 2025 09:55
Blues legend George Burley has been given the all-clear following his recent cancer treatment.
Burley, 68, revealed in September last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer and subsequently underwent six cycles of chemotherapy and surgery.
The Scotland international was Simon Milton’s guest of honour in Portman Road’s corporate areas at yesterday’s game against Brentford and the one-time midfielder confirmed that Burley had successfully completed his treatment on Instagram.
“My special guest at the game today was the brilliant George Burley,” Milton wrote. “He’s had the all-clear from his recent cancer operation and treatment. The reception he received in our corporate areas today was magnificent.
“A brilliant reminder of how life is more important than football. Brilliant support again from our fans before, during and after the game.”
Burley played at right-back for Town between 1973 and 1985 before managing the club for eight years from 1994, taking the Blues into the Premier League in 2000 and then to fifth in the table the following season and back into Europe.
No one in the club’s history has been involved in more Town matches than Burley’s 913 as a player and then a manager.
In addition to his time with Town, Burley also played for Sunderland, Gillingham, Motherwell, Ayr United, Falkirk and Colchester United, having won 11 full Scotland caps while with the Blues.
He began his management career while still a player at Ayr United, then had a spell at Motherwell as a player-coach before taking charge at Colchester in the summer of 1994, an impressive start at Layer Road leading to his return to Portman Road.
He later had spells in charge at Derby, Hearts, Southampton, Scotland, Crystal Palace and in Cyprus with Apollon Limassol.
A book about Burley's time as Town manager, All to Play For, was recently among those nominated for the JP Marland Charitable Trust Best Illustrated Book prize at the prestigious Charles Tyrwhitt Sports Book Awards.
Photo: Action Images
