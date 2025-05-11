Burley Given All-Clear After Cancer Treatment

Sunday, 11th May 2025 09:55 Blues legend George Burley has been given the all-clear following his recent cancer treatment. Burley, 68, revealed in September last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer and subsequently underwent six cycles of chemotherapy and surgery. The Scotland international was Simon Milton’s guest of honour in Portman Road’s corporate areas at yesterday’s game against Brentford and the one-time midfielder confirmed that Burley had successfully completed his treatment on Instagram. “My special guest at the game today was the brilliant George Burley,” Milton wrote. “He’s had the all-clear from his recent cancer operation and treatment. The reception he received in our corporate areas today was magnificent. “A brilliant reminder of how life is more important than football. Brilliant support again from our fans before, during and after the game.” Burley played at right-back for Town between 1973 and 1985 before managing the club for eight years from 1994, taking the Blues into the Premier League in 2000 and then to fifth in the table the following season and back into Europe. No one in the club’s history has been involved in more Town matches than Burley’s 913 as a player and then a manager. In addition to his time with Town, Burley also played for Sunderland, Gillingham, Motherwell, Ayr United, Falkirk and Colchester United, having won 11 full Scotland caps while with the Blues. He began his management career while still a player at Ayr United, then had a spell at Motherwell as a player-coach before taking charge at Colchester in the summer of 1994, an impressive start at Layer Road leading to his return to Portman Road. He later had spells in charge at Derby, Hearts, Southampton, Scotland, Crystal Palace and in Cyprus with Apollon Limassol. A book about Burley's time as Town manager, All to Play For, was recently among those nominated for the JP Marland Charitable Trust Best Illustrated Book prize at the prestigious Charles Tyrwhitt Sports Book Awards.

Photo: Action Images



1



north_stand77 added 09:57 - May 11

That's brilliant news, well done Georgie boy! 5

midastouch added 10:16 - May 11

Wonderful news.

George Burley is a true Ipswich legend, both on and off the pitch. To see him come through such a tough battle and get the all-clear is truly heart-warming.

He’s given so much to the club over the years, and it’s always brilliant to see him back at Portman Road where he belongs.

Wishing him continued health and happiness. 2

Broadbent23 added 10:16 - May 11

Great news. A legend. 1

Gforce added 10:28 - May 11

Fantastic news, great to hear George has got the all clear.

See you back at Portman Road,cheering us on to promotion! 1

ellaandred added 10:30 - May 11

Great news. An Ipswich legend. 1

cymroglas added 10:38 - May 11

This is really good news! 0

Suffolkboy added 10:44 - May 11

Couldn’t wish for better news ; stay fit and well George !

COYB 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 10:50 - May 11

Great news! ITFC hero! 0

Boncho95 added 11:12 - May 11

This is brilliant positive news, good to see him looking better now. This story gives us all hope when confronted with this disease. Well done George. 0

Edmundo added 11:17 - May 11

Brilliant news! Was worried about him when he didn't make the Marcus Stewart evening, but as many of us know, chemotherapy is a rugged journey. So good to hear he has won this battle! 0

1

