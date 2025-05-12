Harness: Thanks Rams, I Had a Great Time

Monday, 12th May 2025 11:14 Blues forward Marcus Harness has thanked Derby County fans for their support during his season-long loan spell with the Rams. Harness, 29, made the switch to Pride Park on deadline day in August and went on to make 27 starts and 15 sub appearances, scoring four times, as the Rams finished 19th in the Championship, one point above the drop zone. In March, the former Portsmouth and Burton man was nominated for Championship Player of the Month. “Rams, it’s been a pleasure, thank you for having me!” Harness wrote on Instagram. “It was a big job to get it done in the end but I had a great time fighting until the very last day with you all. Thank you for the support throughout the good and the bad! Up the Rams.” Harness’s Town contract is up this summer but with the club having an option for a further year which it seems likely they will take to ensure a fee. Coventry-born Harness joined the Blues from Pompey for £750,000 in July 2022 and has made 38 starts and 51 sub appearances - including two from the bench in the Premier League at the start of the season - scoring 12 goals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Harness (@marcusharness)

Photo: Matchday Images



