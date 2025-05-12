Women's Championship Now WSL2

Monday, 12th May 2025 11:46 The Barclays Women’s Championship, to which Town Women recently won promotion for the first time, has been renamed the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 (WSL2) ahead of the 2025/26 season. The Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), which runs the top two divisions in women's football, has also changed its name. A statement on the FA website reads: “Today marks a new chapter for women’s football in England as the Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) reveals new company and league names, new emblems and a new visual identity for the women’s professional game. “From today, Women’s Super League Football (WSL Football) becomes the name of the independent company overseeing the top tiers of women’s professional football following a formal change from WPLL. “In addition, the Barclays Women’s Championship will become the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 (Barclays WSL2) from the 2025/26 season whilst the top tier of the competition, the Barclays Women’s Super League (Barclays WSL), will remain the same to bring both league names under one Women’s Super League Football umbrella. “To coincide with the name changes, WSL Football has launched a new brand identity born from the movement of female footballers, signalling the start of a new era and a dynamic new look for the women’s game. “The visual identity developed with the creative agency Anomaly includes living emblems, colour systems and league and company word marks which have been inspired by on-pitch movement and insight courtesy of EA SPORTS. “Alongside new colour systems that have been developed to give each league their own unique but intentionally complimentary identity so they can be used together, WSL Football’s new visual world captures the power and athleticism of the players and reflects the distinct nature of women’s football today. “A new WSL Football website will launch this summer, and the new look will be woven into all brand touchpoints over the coming months ahead of the 2025/26 season – from kit, to footballs, stadiums and merchandise.” Town Women carried off the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title by six points at the end of last month to secure a place in the second tier for the first time in their history.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



