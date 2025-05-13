Call Me Ted Exhibition in The Buttermarket

Call Me Ted, the group which produced posters for every Town home Premier League game this season, is staging an exhibition in The Buttermarket from Saturday.

The brainchild of brothers Richard and Steve Haugh, and friends Kevin Bennett and Andy Mortimer, Call Me Ted has produced unique posters for every match this season which have appeared in the programme for the relevant game.

From this coming Saturday until Saturday 24th May, all 19 posters will be exhibited in a pop-up gallery in Unit 1 of The Buttermarket, formerly Superdry. Entry will be free.

In addition, local schools will get the chance to create their own posters through educational workshops.

“This project has grown into an incredible, positive community of Town fans and art lovers beyond our wildest dreams and we’re super excited to share this exhibition with you,” Call Me Ted said. “So circle the dates on your calendar - we can’t wait to see you there.”

Meanwhile, there is a key to the identities of everyone on the Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band-inspired poster for the Brentford game, a reprise of TWTD’s 1998 tribute to the 1978 FA Cup win by Dan Thomas, on the artist’s Come Hither Design website.





Call Me Ted/Dan Thomas