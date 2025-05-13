Ainsley Brothers New Felixstowe & Walton Bosses

Tuesday, 13th May 2025 13:55 Former Blues youngsters Stuart and Jack Ainsley have been named the joint-first team managers of Isthmian League North Division Felixstowe & Walton United. The duo take over from another former Blues academy player, Stuart Boardley, having been long-serving players at the Martello Ground. Jack, 33, (above) made five starts and three sub appearances for the Town first team between 2009 and 2012, while Stuart, 37, was a member of the 2005 FA Youth Cup-winning side but left without playing a senior game. He has more recently appeared as a pundit on BBC Radio Suffolk covering Blues matches. The pair, whose father George was also a youth player at Town in the early eighties, are delighted to take on the new shared role.



“It’s a huge honour for us both to be named joint-managers of Felixstowe & Walton United — a club that means so much to us and one we’ve been proud to represent for many years,” they said in a joint-statement. “We understand the responsibility that comes with this role and we’re fully committed to building on the strong foundations already in place. “Our focus will be on maintaining the identity and spirit of the club, while pushing standards and driving us forward. Continuity is key, but so is ambition — and we’re excited to get started and lead this team into the next chapter. Up the Seasiders!” Chairman Tony Barnes added: “We’re absolutely delighted to appoint Stuart and Jack Ainsley as our new joint first-team managers. “This decision is not only about their knowledge, leadership and experience on the pitch, but also about ensuring continuity and stability at a crucial time for the club. “Both Stuart and Jack understand what this club means to the community and their passion for Felixstowe & Walton United is second to none. “We’re confident they will lead with integrity and ambition, and we’re excited for what lies ahead under their guidance.”

Elsewhere, former Blues forward Lee Martin has been named manager of Welling United, following their relegation to the Isthmian League Premier Division. Martin, 38, had been playing for Ramsgate, who he helped to the Isthmian League South East Division title this season.

