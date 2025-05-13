Manchester United 'In Pole Position' For Delap
Tuesday, 13th May 2025 18:27
Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign Blues striker Liam Delap in the summer.
Delap, 22, has a relegation release clause in the contract he signed after joining the Blues for an initial £15 million from Manchester City in July last year which means he can depart Portman Road for £30 million in the close season.
Chelsea and United were among the first to make their interest in the England U21 international known but with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Everton and Nottingham Forest all now having joined them as decision time approaches.
According to Sky Sports, Delap would be happy to join the Red Devils this summer with Champions League qualification via a Europa League win potentially giving their case a boost when he ultimately makes his choice.
We understand there are indeed some in Delap’s camp who favour a move to United, however, the player himself is still open-minded on his destination but with an exit from Town all but certain.
Delap has scored 12 goals for the Blues this season, his first Premier League campaign.
Photo: Matchday Images
