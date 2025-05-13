Manchester United 'In Pole Position' For Delap

Tuesday, 13th May 2025 18:27 Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign Blues striker Liam Delap in the summer. Delap, 22, has a relegation release clause in the contract he signed after joining the Blues for an initial £15 million from Manchester City in July last year which means he can depart Portman Road for £30 million in the close season. Chelsea and United were among the first to make their interest in the England U21 international known but with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Everton and Nottingham Forest all now having joined them as decision time approaches. According to Sky Sports, Delap would be happy to join the Red Devils this summer with Champions League qualification via a Europa League win potentially giving their case a boost when he ultimately makes his choice. We understand there are indeed some in Delap’s camp who favour a move to United, however, the player himself is still open-minded on his destination but with an exit from Town all but certain. Delap has scored 12 goals for the Blues this season, his first Premier League campaign.

Photo: Matchday Images



Vancouver_Blue added 18:29 - May 13

Career suicide 0

leftie1972 added 18:35 - May 13

Don’t do it Liam! 0

MickMillsTash added 18:35 - May 13

The new Gary Birtles ? 0

BobbyBell added 18:36 - May 13

It could prove to be too soon. I hope not for Liam's sake but I think he could end up with a lot more bench time and a lot less playing time. This lad needs to play regularly to be the best that he can be. 1

blueprint added 18:36 - May 13

Get it done so we can all move on quickly. Don’t want another dragged out affair like McKenna last season. 0

floridaboy added 18:40 - May 13

If he moves anywhere next season he will be a benchwarmer! Still has an awful lot to learn about playing alone up front.



Still if a club is happy to pay £30m and pay him the salary he is reportly after - around £100k a week then he will go and sit on a bench!



Still think Hirst has more to offer so long as he stays fit. 0

tractorboybig added 18:44 - May 13

anyone who thinks he is staying here is deluded 2

Fozrat70 added 18:57 - May 13

To me it is almost certain that he will leave in the closed season but I would like to urge him to speak with others first who have moved maybe too soon (Richard Wright springs to mind). I know a footballers career can be a short one but with time on his side would another year with us really be that bad of an option who knows maybe it would even increase his value if he demolishes most defences in the championship and scores a shed full of goals 0

marinermyhero added 19:00 - May 13

Send him on loan there for a season and if we return he's still our player but if we don't return then the team has got the first option to buy him

-1

cressi added 19:01 - May 13

Get it done and sorted lose Ali and get 2 strikers in to complement Hirst. Get 80% of our business done early bed them in. 0

Widj123 added 19:02 - May 13

Rats leaving a sinking ship possibly -3

OldFart71 added 19:13 - May 13

Over the years there have been many players who jump ship at the first opportunity a sad case of that has to be Kalvin Phillips, a star at Leeds and a broken man at City. Trying and in many respects failing to revive his career at a newly promoted club.

If he goes to Man Utd I wish him well. But as with Rasmus H it's an awful lot of responsibility on young shoulders. Many bigger stars than Liam have tried and failed.

For Utd £30 million is small change if you compare that against the likes of Pogba at £90 million and even if Delap turned into a moderate success it wouldn't be that difficult to recoup the money selling to another newly promoted club. 0

ChestnutSe added 19:16 - May 13

Good buy for United and goodbye from Town. Would be a great move for Delap and would set him up for life. Who can blame him.



He’s only one tackle away from a career ending injury and he needs to cash in while he is such hot property.



I’m just glad we had him here for one season. I suspect he would still be with us if we hadn’t got relegated.



It’s good business for Town with a 100% profit on the £15m we spent. It’s a pity that relegation clause was there as we could probably have got more without it but I guess we wouldn’t have been able to sign him without it.



It will be a great advert for Town when they look to sign the next up and coming star. “Come to Town and the sky is the limit for you, look at Delap” 0

