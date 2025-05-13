Peskett Named FAWNL Southern Premier Division Player of the Year

Tuesday, 13th May 2025 22:36 Ipswich Town Women’s forward Sophie Peskett has been named the FAWNL Southern Premier Division Player of the Year for the second successive season. Peskett won the award in 2023/24 and has retained it as the Blues won the title and promotion to the second tier, the newly renamed Barclays WSL2, for the first time. The 22-year-old, who bagged six goals in the 11-0 victory at MK Dons which secured the title and promotion, also carried off the division’s Golden Boot having scored 23 league goals, while keeper Natalia Negri claimed the Golden Glove for most clean sheets, 14.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Mark added 22:45 - May 13

Congratulations to Peskett, thoroughly deserved! She will be a good player at WSL2 level next season, no doubt about that. Well done to Negri too. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments