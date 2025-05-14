Youngster Pitts Handed First Malta Call-Up

Wednesday, 14th May 2025 10:27

Town youngster Josh Pitts has been named in a provisional full Malta squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Maltese host Lithuania on Saturday 7th June, then travel to take on the Netherlands in Groningen three days later.

Head coach Emilio De Leo has named a provisional squad featuring Pitts, who has previously featured at U18s level.

Forward Pitts, 18, joined the Blues in January from Southampton following a successful trial with John McGreal’s U21s. Following an injury, he made his return to the development side for the last couple of games of the season.

If he features in the games, the Portsmouth-born attacker will become the first Town player to have represented Malta.

Malta squad: Rashed Al Tumi (FC Sheriff Tiraspol), Henry Bonello (Ħamrun Spartans), James Sissons (Melita), Matthias Debono (Naxxar Lions), Zach Muscat (Sanliurfaspor), Carlo Zammit Lonardelli (Floriana), Juan Carlos Corbalan (Marsaxlokk), James Lee Carragher (Wigan Athletic), Steve Borg (Ħamrun Spartans), Kurt Shaw (Hibernians), Enrico Pepe (Gżira United), Jean Borg (Sliema Wanderers), Neil Micallef (Birkirkara), Gabriel Mentz (Gżira United), Ryan Camenzuli (Ħamrun Spartans), Myles Beerman (Sliema Wanderers), Matthew Guillaumier (FKS Stal Mielec Spolka Akcyjna), Brandon Diego Paiber (Valletta), Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians), Alexander Satariano (Birkirkara), Jake Azzopardi (Valletta), Dunstan Vella (Floriana), Teddy Teuma (Stade de Reims), Jake Grech (Floriana), Steven Pisani (Sliema Wanderers), Joseph E. Mbong (Ħamrun Spartans), Adam Magri Overend (Sliema Wanderers), Jodi Jones (Notts County), Paul Mbong (Birkirkara), Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians), Basil Tenywa Tuma (Reading), Kemar Reid (Birkirkara), Kyrian Nwoko (Sliema Wanderers), Josh Pitts (Ipswich Town), Gunner Elliott (Chesterfield)





TWTD