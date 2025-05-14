Blues Trio in Ireland Squad

Wednesday, 14th May 2025 11:31

Town trio Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their June friendlies.

Ireland host Senegal at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 6th June and then travel to take on Luxembourg on Tuesday 10th June.

O’Shea has previously won 33 caps, Taylor three and Szmodics 10. All three are still looking for their first international goal.

Szmodics has been sidelined since the end of February having undergone ankle surgery but manager Kieran McKenna said last week that he was hopeful that the former Blackburn man would be available before the end of the campaign.

Ireland: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Max O'Leary (Bristol City), Josh Keeley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O'Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Strasbourg, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren, on loan from Crystal Palace), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), John Joe Patrick Finn (Stade De Reims), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Basaksehir), Ryan Manning (Southampton).









Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect