Wardley: Change of Opponent But Same Outcome

Wednesday, 14th May 2025 15:44 Ipswich-born, Town-supporting boxer Fabio Wardley says the opponent may have changed for his June 7th interim WBA World Heavyweight title fight at Portman Road, Australian Justis Huni having replaced American Jarrell Miller, but other than that everything will be the same, including the outcome. Miller, 36, pulled out due to a shoulder injury at the end of last month with Huni, 26, currently number one in the WBO rankings, announced as his replacement a few days later. The pair appeared at a Portman Road press conference this afternoon with Wardley’s outlook on the fight much the same despite Huni having replaced Miller. “Change of opponent, but same venue, same occasion and for me it will be the same outcome,” the Chantry-based fighter said. “It’s the homecoming I’ve been asking and asking for for a very long time. We had it going the first time around with Miller and unfortunately he had to pull out. “But we, Frank [Warren] and the [Queensberry Promotions] team over there, credit to them, we pulled the cat out of the bag and got another great contender. Number one with the WBO, me number one with the WBA. “It’s just basically number one versus number one just without the belts. The next one will go on to be able to have a chance to put their hands on those belts. That’s all June 7th will be about and that will be the full focus.” Wardley, 30, says Huni can expect a hostile Portman Road crowd: “Ipswich, this club, this place, it very much supports its own, gets behind its own, no matter the stage. No matter the circumstance, they’re always behind [me] and they always make themselves loud, heard, known, even when I was travelling up and down the country to fight.

“It’s fantastic to bring it home, the homecoming fight, the big one, but for Justis when he steps up on the night, the lights are going to be pretty bright, the crowd is going to be very loud, it’s not going to be a nice sound to step out to a bunch of boos and this, that and the other. “Try not to let that affect you on the night, get in the ring, do your best and try and survive, but ultimately I’m coming through on top.” New opponent, Same intentions 😤



The mission stays the same for @FabioWardley who takes on @justisjphhuni in his homecoming fight 👀🔥



Tickets available NOW via link in bio! 🎟️#WardleyHuni | June 7th | @DAZNBoxing | Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich pic.twitter.com/217mc4HNH9 — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) May 14, 2025 Huni, like Wardley unbeaten so far in his professional career, says his aim is to announce himself to the wider public: “This is my coming out party to show the world who I am. I’m coming here to bring the upset and I can’t wait to put a show on. “The only thing he has over me is power. Footwork, speed, putting my punches together in bunches, I believe I tick all the other boxes. I can’t wait to get it on.” Promoter Warren believes it’s going to be a fight to remember: “This is something that’s going to be a little bit special. “We are going to see a real, real battle. This is boxing at its best. There’s a spice of Queensberry vs Matchroom. You are not going to be disappointed. It’s destiny for Fabio to be challenging for a world title.” Meanwhile, Wardley’s co-manager Dillian Whyte has been added to the fight’s undercard, the 37-year-old heavyweight fighting for the first time since December last year, having pulled out of a proposed clash with Joe Joyce last month due to a finger injury. “A lot of my fights, Fabio was there supporting me as chief support,” Whyte said. “Funny how life works—now I’m here supporting him for his big night. I’m really happy about it.” Tickets for the fight are on sale via Town here. .@FabioWardley is just too generous 😅#WardleyHuni | June 7th | @DAZNBoxing | Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich pic.twitter.com/QaItuBg0kw — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) May 14, 2025 😳 @justisjphhuni is NOT holding back against @FabioWardley 👀#WardleyHuni | June 7th | @DAZNBoxing | Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich pic.twitter.com/fmqITEfN8B — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) May 14, 2025

Photo: Reuters



