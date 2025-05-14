Burley: Love I've Felt From Town Fans Has Been Unbelievable

Wednesday, 14th May 2025 16:49 Blues legend George Burley says he feels very lucky having been given the all-clear following treatment for cancer and says the love he has felt from Town supporters has been unbelievable. Burley, 68, revealed his cancer diagnosis in September last year with Blues ambassador Simon Milton announcing that the former full-back and manager had joined him as his special guest at Saturday’s game against Brentford having been given the all-clear. “I feel very lucky, it’s been a long road with six cycles of chemotherapy and an operation that kept me in hospital for three weeks,” Burley said.



“My family and friends have all been amazing, and the support and love I have felt from Ipswich supporters has been unbelievable too.



“Right now I’m just enjoying the sunshine and taking things one day at a time. “Even during my illness I hardly missed a match at Portman Road and I’m looking forward to next season and seeing Ipswich get back into the Premier League.” Burley received his positive health news just before he attended the prestigious Charles Tyrwhitt Sports Book Awards, where his recent book, All To Play For was shortlisted in the Best Illustrated Book category.



“We didn’t win unfortunately, but we had a great night at The Oval and I’m delighted with how the book captures every aspect of my time as manager,” he said. “I always say that to take my team, Ipswich, back into the Premier League and to finish fifth like we did was a dream come true.”



