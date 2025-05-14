Blues Legend Stewart Departs Yeovil
Wednesday, 14th May 2025 19:46
Town legend Marcus Stewart has left his role as head of player development at Yeovil Town.
Stewart, 52, who was diagnosed with MND in September 2022, rejoined the Glovers, where he had been a player towards the end of his career, in June 2022.
The National League side paid tribute to his work with them: “His commitment to developing talent and raising standards at Huish Park was clear throughout his time with the club.
“His insight and leadership were instrumental in guiding the squad and mentoring younger players during a key transitional period for Yeovil Town.
“Everyone at Yeovil Town FC wishes to place on record our sincere thanks to Marcus for his contributions both on and off the pitch. He remains a cherished part of our club’s history and a much-admired figure within the wider football community.
“We extend our very best wishes to Marcus and his family as he continues his fight with dignity and courage. He will always be welcome at Huish Park.”
Speaking to TWTD in March, Stewart revealed his time with Yeovil would be coming to an end as he is relocating to the Manchester area into a specially converted bungalow but will be looking for a new role at another club.
“Only to the end of the season, then I’m finishing. I’m still at Yeovil doing Tuesdays and Thursdays with the first team,” he said.
“Hopefully next year I’ll be able to something with someone, we’ll see. But for me to drive down to Yeovil twice a week isn’t going to happen and physically I can’t do the job really, carrying stuff and things like that. I don’t want to rely on other people to help me too much.
“You don’t know what’s coming round the corner and when it’s going to come round the corner, driving and stuff like that. I might not be able to drive soon, so if that’s the case then I won’t be able to do a lot for anyone, but we’ll see how I am at the beginning of next season.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Premier League Preview: Newcastle United by ad_wilkin
Relegation could finally be mathematically confirmed on Saturday afternoon as Town face a Newcastle side still on a high from their Carabao Cup success but also having to compete to maintain a Champions League space.
Assets, Chasms and Withering Patterns by DanLyles
“The short answer is yes. I’m still happy here”, said Kieran McKenna when asked if he was committed to the club at a recent press conference.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]