Blues Legend Stewart Departs Yeovil

Wednesday, 14th May 2025 19:46 Town legend Marcus Stewart has left his role as head of player development at Yeovil Town. Stewart, 52, who was diagnosed with MND in September 2022, rejoined the Glovers, where he had been a player towards the end of his career, in June 2022. The National League side paid tribute to his work with them: “His commitment to developing talent and raising standards at Huish Park was clear throughout his time with the club. “His insight and leadership were instrumental in guiding the squad and mentoring younger players during a key transitional period for Yeovil Town. “Everyone at Yeovil Town FC wishes to place on record our sincere thanks to Marcus for his contributions both on and off the pitch. He remains a cherished part of our club’s history and a much-admired figure within the wider football community. “We extend our very best wishes to Marcus and his family as he continues his fight with dignity and courage. He will always be welcome at Huish Park.” Speaking to TWTD in March, Stewart revealed his time with Yeovil would be coming to an end as he is relocating to the Manchester area into a specially converted bungalow but will be looking for a new role at another club. “Only to the end of the season, then I’m finishing. I’m still at Yeovil doing Tuesdays and Thursdays with the first team,” he said. “Hopefully next year I’ll be able to something with someone, we’ll see. But for me to drive down to Yeovil twice a week isn’t going to happen and physically I can’t do the job really, carrying stuff and things like that. I don’t want to rely on other people to help me too much. “You don’t know what’s coming round the corner and when it’s going to come round the corner, driving and stuff like that. I might not be able to drive soon, so if that’s the case then I won’t be able to do a lot for anyone, but we’ll see how I am at the beginning of next season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



MJR101 added 20:01 - May 14

“Legend” often overused but not in this case. Wonderful memories from a wonderful player.

All the best Marcus. 0

Dissboyitfc added 20:05 - May 14

Just heartbreaking to read this, 10 years younger than me, makes me feel guilty when I moaning about aches and pains, only seems like yesterday when he was tearing up the premier league. 0

