Palmer: Sunday Not About Getting One Over Leicester

Thursday, 15th May 2025 09:24 by Kallum Brisset Town's clash against fellow relegated side Leicester City this Sunday carries no extra motivation, according to Blues goalkeeper Alex Palmer. The Blues make their final away trip of the Premier League season to the King Power Stadium this weekend with both sides locked on 22 points with two games to play. Due to a superior goal difference, victory for Town will likely ensure they finish 18th in the table and ahead of the Foxes and Southampton, who were both promoted to the top flight alongside the Blues last summer, with each Premier League position worth around an additional £3 million in prize money. Kieran McKenna’s side will aim to record only a fifth league win of the season against a side that they will face in the Championship next season, but Palmer claimed that does not come into the thinking. “I don’t think it’s about getting one over them,” he said. “It’s just going there with the same mentality that we try and do. “It’s going to be another competitive game and we’ve got to try and win, that’s what we want to do first and foremost. We’ve got two games left home and away so it’s trying to get as many points as we can.” Town were officially relegated following defeat at Newcastle United last month, but Palmer says the squad do not need any help in staying focused during the final weeks of the season. “It’s not difficult at all,” he insisted. “It comes down to what the gaffer has installed into each and every one of us and even staff members. “There’s no let off, we’re still trying to get as many points for us and for the fans that they deserve and you can see that. I’ve come into that after a few years of success behind the club and that’s just the standard, we won’t let ourselves drop from that until the last game.” The Blues have been seemingly plagued by injury problems in the last few months, with as many as 11 first team players missing at any one time for recent games against Arsenal and Newcastle. Palmer said: “It’s hard for the whole team. The way we set up and the structure, not much changes so it’s just the personnel getting to grips with it. “The lads have been top drawer – Greavesy playing out of position on the left side, he had a really solid game [against Brentford] against a really in-form player [Bryan Mbeumo]. “Lads are more than capable of doing it and playing this level out of position. Those are the things and positives that we’ve got to take away from the season.” Palmer is yet to taste victory at Portman Road in his Blues career and has one more opportunity before the end of the season when West Ham United visit next weekend.

The Town goalkeeper hopes the continued learning and improvement will help them give the home crowd something to celebrate come the final day. “Absolutely, that’s what we’re pushing for,” he said. “There’s been a few occasions where we’ve made it harder for ourselves, but we’re definitely learning, we’re definitely getting better and we’ve got one more shot at it. “Every single player is going to be stronger and physically better for next season. That’s what it all about, it’s about learning and it’s definitely been a massive learning curve this season.” On playing out from the back, he added: “That’s what we do, that’s what our DNA is. Apart from a little hole in my foot on the end, we manage it pretty well and we’re one of the better teams at building up with the structure that we’ve got. The gaffer has installed that into us and we work hard at it each and every day. “I’ve always had that upbringing at whatever club I’ve been at which has probably helped. Doing it on the biggest stages is another level, for us all to get better in the way we’re doing it against top teams and top pressure is difficult but we’re only going to be better for it.” Above all, Palmer is already looking forward to next season where he is confident the Blues can bounce back with an immediate promotion back to the top flight. The 28-year-old said: “We want to be playing our football in the Premier League so that’s definitely our aim. We’ll have a good break and come back into it raring to go.”

TWTD



