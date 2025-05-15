Delap Nominated For Young Player of the Season Award

Thursday, 15th May 2025 13:15

Blues striker Liam Delap has been nominated for the Hublot Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

Delap, 22, has enjoyed a very successful first season in the Premier League since joining Town from Manchester City last summer, scoring 12 times and picking up two assists.

With a £30 million relegation release clause in his contract, the England U21 international is certain to leave Portman Road in the close season.

Delap is up against Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Dean Huijsen (AFC Bournemouth), last year’s winner Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) and William Saliba (Arsenal) for the gong which is for players aged below 23 at the start of the season.

Votes from the public, which can be registered here before 12:00 BST on Monday 19th May, will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.





Photo: Reuters