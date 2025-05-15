Town Game Vardy's Last For Leicester
Thursday, 15th May 2025 14:27
Leicester City have announced that striker Jamie Vardy will make his final appearance for the Foxes when Town visit the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
It had already been confirmed that the 38-year-old will be leaving Leicester in the summer after a remarkable 13-year spell in which he won the Premier League title and FA Cup as well as 26 England caps, scoring seven goals.
However, it’s now been revealed that Vardy won’t play a part on the final day at AFC Bournemouth and will make his 500th and final appearance for the club on Sunday, looking to score his 300th goal.
The Foxes will be celebrating Vardy’s career with them throughout the day, starting at noon in their Fan Zone with souvenir flags to be placed on seats ahead of a pre-game display.
Following the full-time whistle, further activities are planned with the one-time Fleetwood striker and teammates current and past thanking fans for their support.
Photo: REUTERS/Chris Radburn
