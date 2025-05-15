Ex-Blues Defender and Coach Nash Named Cork City Boss

Thursday, 15th May 2025 17:36 Former Blues defender and academy coach Gerard Nash has been named the new manager of League of Ireland Premier Division Cork City. Nash, 38, came through the Town academy but made only one senior appearance for the Blues before cruciate knee ligament injuries ended his career prematurely in 2006 and he joined the academy coaching staff, going on to work with the U18s and then the U21s. The Dubliner, who will be in his first job as manager, left Playford Road for a role with the FAI in May 2021, then moved on to Aston Villa’s academy in June 2022 to coach their their U18s and last summer joined Swedish side GAIS as assistant boss. “I am absolutely thrilled to be appointed as the new men’s first-team manager at Cork City FC. Everyone in Ireland knows the history that the club has, its fantastic support base and the potential within the existing players,” he said. “I have watched a lot of the league this season from afar, and I have no doubt that there is so much more we can deliver. “Everyone in the league knows that Cork City are one of the biggest clubs in the country and Turner’s Cross is a great place to watch a game of football. I know we have quality in the dressing room, and I cannot wait to get started.” Cork City owner Dermot Usher added: “I am very pleased to welcome Ger to the club. He has a long and very impressive track record as a coach and he really impressed us with his thoughts on taking on the role. “From speaking to him, I know how motivated he is to take on the job and I know he will give it everything he has. “Everyone at the club wants to see us improve and begin to climb the table and I share Ger’s belief that we have the talent in our dressing room to improve.” The Leesiders are currently second bottom of the table with 12 points from 15 games. Nash is the second former Town man to take charge of a League of Ireland club this month with Colin Healy, coincidentally an ex-Cork boss, having taken charge at First Division Kerry a fortnight ago.

