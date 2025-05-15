Sheeran Revealed as Final Call Me Ted Artist

Thursday, 15th May 2025 21:06 Town sponsor and minority shareholder Ed Sheeran has been revealed as the artist for the 19th and final Call Me Ted poster of the season. The brainchild of brothers Richard and Steve Haugh, and friends Kevin Bennett and Andy Mortimer, Call Me Ted has produced unique posters for every home match this season which have appeared in the programme for the relevant games. This evening, the collective announced that Framlingham-based pop star Sheeran is the artist for the final-day game against West Ham United with the design itself set to be unveiled on Friday. “Ed is an artist who uses house paint to create multi-layered works filled with energy,” Call Me Ted wrote on Instagram. “When he’s not painting, Ed likes to keep busy by recording number one albums or performing on stage in front of millions of people around the world. “He’s headlined Glastonbury, won multiple Grammy, BRITs and Ivor Novello Awards, and was even in Game of Thrones. “But as they say, you can take the boy out of Ipswich, but you can’t take Ipswich out of the boy. “Ed has teamed up with Call Me Ted for our poster for Ipswich Town’s Premier League match against West Ham, having collected some of our posters by our artist family over the season.” Sheeran confirmed: “I have a bunch of them framed in my toilet in the studio, I love what they do.” “We love Ed too,” Call Me Ted added. “However big he’s got, he’s always returned home to support grassroots initiatives and local musicians, and his support of the football club has been huge. “Welcome to the Call Me Ted family Ed Sheeran. We look forward to unveiling his artwork tomorrow.” Call Me Ted are . View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me Ted (@callmeteditfc)

Photo: Matchday Images



