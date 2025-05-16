Burgess in Australia Squad For Training Camp

Friday, 16th May 2025 09:09

Blues central defender Cameron Burgess has been named in a 23-man Australia squad for a training camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of their June fixtures.

The party will be tweaked prior to the World Cup qualifiers against Japan in Perth on Thursday 5th June and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Wednesday 11th June with not all players available in the period prior to the official international window in which the matches take place.

Burgess, 29, has previously won 15 full caps, so far without scoring an international goal.





Photo: Sports Press Photo