McKenna: Broadhead Back Training, Cajuste Has Had a Good Week, But Trio Remain Out

Friday, 16th May 2025 14:34 Nathan Broadhead is back in training, Jens Cajuste has had a better week and Leif Davis is back from suspension but Kalvin Phillips, Sammie Szmodics and Conor Townsend remain unavailable for Sunday’s penultimate game of the season at Leicester on Sunday. Wales international Broadhead has been out since the Chelsea match a month ago with a thigh problem but has been back with the squad this week, manager Kieran McKenna revealed. “We've had Nathan Broadhead back training with us, which is a positive this week,” he said. “Not too much change elsewhere really. So, the group's still pretty similar to where it was last week.” Szmodics isn’t too far from a return after ankle surgery and Townsend has been out with a hamstring problem but both remain sidelined: “They’re getting closer, but not available this weekend.” Cajuste has been a sub for the last three matches as his knee problem has been managed but McKenna says the Sweden international has made progress. “He’s had a better week this week,” he said. “He’s had a challenging couple of weeks with his injury, so I have to say he’s done really well to be available for the bench, he hasn’t been at the level to train or certainly not been in the good condition to start, but he always wants to put himself up there on matchday to help the team if it’s possible. “But he’s had a better week this week, he’s in a better place. He’s missed quite a lot of training over the last month but this week has been a little bit better, so we’ll have a decision to make going into the weekend but we’ll hopeful we’ll be able to see him in some minutes over the next two games.”

