McKenna: Burley All-Clear Fantastic News
Friday, 16th May 2025 15:33
Town boss Kieran McKenna is delighted to learn that George Burley, the previous Blues manager to take charge of the club in the Premier League, has been given the all-clear following his cancer treatment.
It was announced over the weekend that Burley, 68, had been given the all-clear after six rounds of chemo and surgery having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September last year.
Asked whether the two speak often, McKenna continued: “I wouldn't say regularly. I think he's very, very good in terms of I know I can pick up the phone if I need to.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]