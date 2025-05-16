McKenna: Burley All-Clear Fantastic News

Friday, 16th May 2025 15:33 Town boss Kieran McKenna is delighted to learn that George Burley, the previous Blues manager to take charge of the club in the Premier League, has been given the all-clear following his cancer treatment. It was announced over the weekend that Burley, 68, had been given the all-clear after six rounds of chemo and surgery having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September last year.



“Fantastic to see that news,” McKenna said. “We know what a legend he is at the football club and he's been very supportive of me whenever I've had chances to speak to him over the last few years.



“He's been to visit us at the training ground once or twice and he doesn't live a million miles away, so you get to see him on occasion. He's always very supportive.



“We're all delighted to hear that he's progressing well from a health perspective and long may it continue.” Asked whether the two speak often, McKenna continued: “I wouldn't say regularly. I think he's very, very good in terms of I know I can pick up the phone if I need to.



“He's been into the training ground a few times, I tend to see him at club functions and we live in a similar area, so I see him around from time to time.



“I know he's there and he's a support if I wanted to chat to anything and, like a lot of the ex-players have been, and, of course, as an ex-manager, he's been really, really supportive and it's appreciated.”

Photo: Action Images



