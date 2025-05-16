McKenna: Brentford Game Another in Which We Were Competitive
Friday, 16th May 2025 15:53
Blues manager Kieran McKenna felt last week’s 1-0 defeat at home to Brentford was typical of many of Town’s matches this season.
As so often, there wasn’t an awful lot between the teams and the Blues might well have grabbed a point having had a number of chances in the latter stages.
Asked whether the defeat to the Bees was almost a snapshot of the campaign as a whole, McKenna said: “There have been different types of games, for sure. We know we've been competitive, I've not got the numbers to hand, but in the majority of the games we've been competitive and we've been very often within one goal.
“And it's certainly in that category. And we could have got something from the game at the end.
“Competing against Brentford, they're eighth in the league and they're well established in the division, they’ve been working with their manager and with a squad for a long period of time, we've done some things well in the game to compete with them until the last minute, but ultimately it wasn't enough to get a result. So we have to keep working to improve.”
Three of Town’s wins and 15 of their 22 points, 68 per cent, which would be an all-time Premier League record if that’s the case at the end of the season, have come on their travels and McKenna was asked why he feels the home record has been so disappointing.
“I don't think it's one thing,” he reflected. “It is a frustration that we'll carry into the summer and we hope we'll lessen that frustration by getting a good result against West Ham [on the final day].
“But we've got a chance to try and do better on that next weekend against West Ham. So that's what we try and do. This week's just all been about Leicester.”
