McKenna: Delap Young Player Nomination Well Deserved

Friday, 16th May 2025 16:05 Town manager Kieran McKenna says Liam Delap fully deserves his nomination for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award and was pleased to that the Blues striker isn’t the only one he has coached on the shortlist. Delap, 22, has enjoyed an impressive first Premier League season with the Blues, scoring 12 goals and recording two assists with two games remaining. Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest), Dean Huijsen (AFC Bournemouth), last year’s winner Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) and William Saliba (Arsenal) are also up for the gong, which is for players aged below 23 at the start of the season. “Well deserved and a nice thing for him and a nice thing for the club,” McKenna said when quizzed on the nomination. Asked about the other nominees, McKenna laughed: “You'd have to tell me the list again, to be honest, but I'd probably do a quiz and see how many I get. I don't know if I get them all.”



Having been shown the list, he noted ex-Manchester United forward Elanga’s appearance as well as Delap: “I’ve coached two players on the list, so I'll take that as a coach!” Votes from the public, which can be registered here before 12:00 BST on Monday 19th May, will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

Photo: Matchday Images



flykickingbybgunn added 16:09 - May 16

Well he has been impressive for a youngster. Strong, determined and skilful.

If he works hard the lad has a future. 0

