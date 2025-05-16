Humphreys: I'm Gutted Now, But It's Been a Really Good Season

Friday, 16th May 2025 16:29 Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys is gutted that his loan side Wycombe Wanderers were beaten 1-0 by Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off semi-final last night but says he will look back on the spell positively once the dust settled. Matt Godden’s goal nine minutes before the end of the second leg at the Valley won the tie for the Addicks, who will face fellow Londoners Leyton Orient for a place in the Championship at Wembley on Sunday 25th May. “I’ve had some good days and I’ve really enjoyed my time and when I think back on it in a couple of weeks it will be a really good season for me personally and for the club,” Humphreys told the Chairboys official media after the match. “But right now, I’m gutted, very disappointed. There wasn’t much in either game. We had a moment, they had a moment and they took theirs. But when I look back on it on the whole, it’s been a really good season.” The 21-year-old made 44 starts and six sub appearances in all competitions over the course of the season, scoring seven times as Wycombe finished fifth in the table having been firmly in the automatic promotion battle for much of the campaign. Cameron Humphreys reflects on a heartbreaking end to his wonderful loan spell with the Chairboys.



Thanks for everything Cam, and good luck. pic.twitter.com/arORyfaOyK — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) May 16, 2025 “I thank the fans, I want to thank the staff, all my teammates welcomed me in really well, we’re lucky to have a really good senior group and some good young players as well,” he added. “I thank everyone connected to the club, I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I think when I look back on it in a few weeks it will be a really good season for me. I have really enjoyed it, but it’s obviously just a shame it has ended how it has.” Humphreys, who is contracted until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further year, will rejoin the Blues for pre-season aiming to be part of Kieran McKenna’s plans for Town’s 2025/26 Championship campaign.

Photo: IMAGO/PRiME Media Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 17:02 - May 16

He's had a good season but didn't really show up last night against a physical Charlton team. A very talented player but will he get many games at Ipswich where the squad is going to be even stronger than when he departed. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments