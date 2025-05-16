McKenna: Finishing Above Leicester the Motivation

Friday, 16th May 2025 18:04 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the motivation when the Blues travel to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday is finishing above the Foxes in the Premier League table. Last season, Leicester finished a point ahead of Town to top the Championship and win promotion to the top flight after one season away in the Foxes' case. Both clubs, along with Southampton, who were promoted through the play-offs, have found the jump to the Premier League insurmountable with relegation already confirmed for all three. Leicester are 19th, one place behind the Blues on goal difference, which is five worse than Town's, having beaten rock bottom Southampton 2-0 at home a fortnight ago, then drawn 2-2 away against local rivals Nottingham Forest last Sunday. All three relegated sides will be among the favourites to bounce straight back up from the Championship next season but McKenna says putting a marker down ahead of 2025/26 isn’t in his thoughts. “We're not looking at it like that, to be honest,” he said. “I don't think so. I think whenever we play again, whether it's in August or December, both teams are going to have new players and it'll be in a completely different context.



“I think and believe we'll both be at a very different end of the table and I don't think we'll be looking back on this game now as much evidence for anything.



“You could say, has it got relevance from last year? Has it got relevance for next year? I think it's about this season. And, of course, it's a game where both teams are really desperate to finish off well. “We know that if we manage to win the game then it's very likely that we'll finish above, which has different levels of significance.



“That's the aim what we're going to try and do. So our focus is just on this game and really any context that we'll attach to it will just be within this season.” McKenna says finishing above the Foxes is the motivation going into Sunday’s match: “I think that's clear. We’d like to be 17th or above, but we're 18th as it stands. We're going to have to work hard over the next two games to try to stay there. That's one clear motivation going into the weekend that we'll try and achieve.” Finishing 18th rather than 19th would be worth around an additional £3 million through the Premier League’s positional prize pot. At home this season, the Foxes have claimed three of their five victories, drawn three and lost 12. Prior to the win against the Saints, their most recent home success in the league was a 3-1 defeat of West Ham at the start of December, while in October they beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0. Only Southampton, 45, and Town, 41, have conceded more home goals than Leicester’s 34, while the Foxes and the Blues have scored the joint-second-fewest goals on their own turf, both 13, with the Saints having bagged only 12. One man aiming to add to that total on Sunday will be Jamie Vardy, who will be playing the final and 500th game of his 13-year spell with Leicester, looking for his 200th goal for the club. “I think it's obviously a fantastic journey what he's done and he’s very well regarded there and by everyone in English football,” McKenna said when asked about the 38-year-old and potentially spoiling his party.



“But we've got our motivation going into Sunday and it's going to be very different from Leicester's, so we're going to try and do everything we can to make it our day.” McKenna says Vardy’s journey from non-league with Stocksbridge Park Steels, FC Halifax and Fleetwood to the very top of the game, winning the Premier League title, FA Cup and England caps is something other players have looked at and aimed to replicate.



“I think I've become a little bit more aware of that dropping down to League One for the first time,” McKenna considered. “Of how much players use that sort of motivation of players who've gone through the leagues and, whatever age they are, still believing that they can climb through the leagues if you keep working on your game and keep improving and keep on top of your condition.



“Certainly players at the lower levels do use different role models for that and he's probably been the best in terms of his journey and then the longevity that he's had at the top level.



“It's credit to him for that. I know he's someone who the boys, in terms of the journey, will look up to. “But I also know that we're really keen to stop him getting any success on Sunday. So we wish him well after that.” The 1-1 draw with Leicester at Portman Road in November was one of the most disappointing and controversial afternoons of the season, the Blues having been denied a stonewall penalty moments before Kalvin Phillips was harshly sent off, prior to the Foxes grabbing a late equaliser. McKenna admits that that’s one of the games which will frustrate when he looks back on the campaign in the close season.



“When you talk about things that will frustrate a little bit going into the summer, that game is one of them over the course of the season,” he said.



“There are different moments, but that's a frustrating one because I think we, as we have been in a couple of the home games when we haven't picked up points, we were the better side on the day.



“And we were pleased with a lot of aspects of the performance, and we felt like it was a decision on the day that cost us. I don't think it's a decision that would happen many times out of 10, and we would win the game.



“So if that was the case, it would have been good to get that home win a little bit earlier than we did and we'd be two points better off and they'd be one point worse off. But it is what it is, that's in the past.



“The motivation is there for Sunday irrespective of that, to be honest. So we hope to deliver a good performance.” Might a win that day have impacted the path the campaign took? “Look, there's always going to be lots of those moments, not just on the pitch, but in the building - your signings, injuries and everything else that can alter the course of the season.



“I feel like we've had maybe more than our share of really close things going against us in different ways.



“And that's certainly one of the big ones, but we'd always want to take ownership and accountability of what we can affect really. “You hate to ever refer to luck or anything like that, it's always about what we can do better, of course.



“A lot of that game was influenced by one decision, but we'll still look at our management of it, our execution in certain situations and our game management, even with 10 men, to see the game out.



“I think there's been quite a lot of margins that played over again could have gone our way and I don't think we've managed to win many points that have been undeserved or had things that have thoroughly gone for us.



“So, it is what it is. We can only change the future and learn from all those lessons and be stronger for them.” When the teams met back then, Steve Cooper was in charge with Ruud van Nisterooy, who former Blues boss Roy Keane made a tentative attempt to bring to Portman Road as a player late in his career, taking over later in November. But McKenna says the Foxes have remained similar in their approach under Cooper, Van Nistelrooy and Enzo Maresca, who was in the hotseat last season before moving to Chelsea in the summer.

“I think they've been pretty consistent,” he reflected. “I think some of the best stuff they still do is some of the best stuff they did last year, and they did under Steve Cooper and they do on the Ruud.



“They've got a good structure with the ball. Certainly in the second phase when they're in controlled possession, they've got some really good patterns of play, some really good connections through the pitch and they've been consistent with that.



“So, of course, everyone puts their own slant and take and different details, but I think they've been pretty consistent, certainly in a lot of their attacking patterns and movements over the last couple of seasons.” The Team McKenna is gradually getting more players available to him after the recent injury and suspension issues with Leif Davis set to return at left-back following his three-match ban for his red card against Arsenal. That will see Jacob Greaves either drop to the bench or move inside to centre-half in place of Cameron Burgess. Manager McKenna could have an eye on next season with out-of-contract Burgess understood to be looking at a move to La Liga side Girona in the summer, although with the Town boss having said talks have taken place regarding new terms. Greaves or Burgess will be partnered by Dara O’Shea at the centre of the defence with Axel Tuanzebe on the right and Alex Palmer in goal. In the centre of midfield, Jens Cajuste has had a better week in training having managed his ongoing knee problem recently and could come back into the XI alongside skipper Sam Morsy having been on the bench for the last three matches. Otherwise, Jack Taylor will continue with Phillips probably out for the rest of the season with his achilles issue. Ahead of the double pivot, McKenna has more options than has been the case with Nathan Broadhead available after his thigh injury, however, the Wales international seems most likely to be on the bench. The Town boss may bring Ben Johnson back on the right with Omari Hutchinson in the middle and Julio Enciso, who earlier in the week announced his engagement to his Colombian partner Melissa Cardona, on the left. Liam Delap will play what’s almost certainly his last away game for Town as the number nine. The Opposition For Leicester, Ricardo Pereira will be assessed ahead of the game but is most likely to be a sub with James Justin continuing at right-back. Abdul Fatawu remains sidelined with a knee injury, as do Stephy Mavididi and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who have muscle problems, and keeper Mads Hermansen, who has undergone groin surgery. Winger Jeremy Monga, who became the Premier League’s second-youngest player at 15 years and 271 days old when he came on against Newcastle last month, could again be involved. But manager Van Nistelrooy acknowledges that the star of the day will be Vardy, ending his remarkable career with the Foxes. “We are all part of his last game, around Jamie and his family. We are all ready to give him the best possible send-off,” the Dutchman said. “It is something that will be clear on Sunday, because of his status at the club and what he has given the club.” While the club and fans are putting together a celebration, Van Nistelrooy, who it’s speculated may also be involved in his final game at the King Power Stadium, says his focus has been on the game as he would any other fixture. “For me it is important to prepare for the matches like I always do with the staff,” he added. “To prepare the team to perform as good as they can and I think that is the most important thing I can do. “The rest is up to him and he will be ready for that, and the way I know him, he will come in and do his best to try and win the game.” In 2015, as he was helping the Foxes to the Premier League title, Vardy netted in 11 successive games, breaking ex-Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy’s previous record of 10. “When you see the amount of times a player is performing at the highest level, that is the biggest achievement,” Van Nistelrooy paid tribute. “When you have performed for 13 seasons at this level, coming up to 500 games, 200 goals, that says it all. “It says something on your mindset, on your standards, how you live your life around football, preparing yourself day in, day out, to perform. “Then you look at the trophies he has won, also the individual achievements he reached, this is the total package for one of the greatest. “This will be his last game for Leicester City, but he wants to continue playing, so in that sense he is committed to perform and to play. History Town have just had the upper hand historically, winning 27 games between the sides (27 in the league), drawing 21 (20) and losing 26 (24). The Blues are currently without a win in five against the Foxes with their most recent victory a success under Mick McCarthy in March 2013 in which David McGoldrick - a future Leicester target - scored his second goal for the club. Town have gone 10 games without a win at the King Power since a 2-1 victory on Boxing Day 2002, their only victory at the Foxes’ current home on their first visit, Thomas Gaardsøe and Darren Ambrose netting late goals to see Joe Royle’s team come from a goal down to claim the three points. In November at Portman Road, Jordan Ayew netted in the 94th minute to deny 10-man Town their first Premier League victory of the season as the Blues and Leicester drew 1-1. Davis gave Town the lead with a superb volley, his first top-flight goal on his 100th appearance for the club, on 55 but the Blues were reduced in number for the second successive game when Phillips was harshly dismissed for a second bookable offence, seconds after Conor Chaplin had been denied a clear penalty. The 10 men held out until the fourth minute of injury time when Ayew levelled for the Foxes with Town unhappy that Morsy may have been fouled early in the build-up. The teams most recently met at the King Power Stadium in January last year with both clubs on their way to automatic promotion from the Championship, the Midlanders ultimately pipping Town to the title. Jeremy Sarmiento’s first goal for the Blues grabbed a deserved late point as Town returned to second in the Championship following a 1-1 draw. The Blues had gone behind to a 31st-minute Davis own goal but improved after the break and on-loan Brighton forward Sarmiento followed up Massimo Luongo’s saved shot to claim the draw in the penultimate minute. Familiar Faces Town striker George Hirst signed from Leicester in the summer of 2023 for £1.5 million following his successful loan spell in the second half of the previous season. Hirst made only two senior sub appearances for the Foxes having joined them from Belgian side OH Leuven in the summer of 2019. Officials Sunday’s referee is Andrew Kitchen, his assistants Constantine Hatzidakis and Natalie Aspinall, and the fourth official Anthony Taylor. The VAR official will be Neil Davies and his assistant Robert Jones. Durham-based Kitchen will be taking control of his second Premier League match having made his debut at this level in last month’s 1-1 draw between West Ham and Southampton at the London City Stadium. His last Town match was the 3-3 draw at Hull City in April last year in which he booked Tuanzebe, Luongo, Wes Burns and one Tigers player. Prior to that, he took charge of the 2-1 home victory over Coventry at Portman Road in December 2023 when he again yellow-carded Luongo, as well as Brandon Williams and one Sky Blue. In the summer of that year, he was in charge of the 2-1 pre-season victory at Preston North End and before that the 3-2 win at Port Vale in October 2022 in which he kept his cards in his pocket throughout. Kitchen’s only Town fixture aside from those was the 2-0 win at Fleetwood in March 2022 when he booked Morsy, Luke Woolfenden and one home player. Squad From Palmer, Walton, Slicker, Tuanzebe, Davis, Godfrey, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Cajuste, Luongo, Taylor, Johnson, Clarke, Hutchinson, Enciso, Broadhead, Chaplin, Delap, Hirst.

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments