Rangers Linked With Burgess

Friday, 16th May 2025 22:57

Scottish giants Rangers are reportedly interested in out-of-contract Blues central defender Cameron Burgess.

The 29-year-old was born in Aberdeen before moving to Perth, Western Australia during his childhood but won caps at U18 and U19 levels with Scotland before switching his allegiance to the Socceroos.

According to Rangers Review, the Glasgow club is strongly interested in Burgess as they look to add to their defensive options in the summer.

The former Accrington Stanley and Fulham man was previously reported to be in advanced talks with La Liga side Girona regarding a summer move to Spain, while Blues boss Kieran McKenna has said talks with Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe, who is also out of contract at the end of the season, have been ongoing.

Burgess’s father Stuart played in the Scottish top flight with Falkirk, while his grandfather, Campbell Forsyth, a goalkeeper, won four full Scotland caps.





Photo: Matchday Images