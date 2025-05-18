Four Changes For Town at Leicester

Sunday, 18th May 2025 13:59 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes for this afternoon’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium with George Hirst, Leif Davis, Jens Cajuste and Jack Clarke returning to the XI. Hirst comes in as the number nine with Liam Delap dropping to the bench, while Davis is back after his three-match ban at left-back with Jacob Greaves moving into the centre and Cameron Burgess out of the squad. Jens Cajuste returns to the midfield having been managing his ongoing knee injury with Jack Taylor among the subs. Clarke is on the left of the trio behind Hirst with Conor Chaplin dropping to the bench and Julio Enciso switching to the middle. Nathan Broadhead is among the subs following his spell out with a thigh injury. Leicester make one change with Boubakary Soumare replacing Oliver Skipp in their midfield. Jamie Vardy starts his 500th and final game for the club looking for his 200th goal. Leicester: Stolarczyk, Justin, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, McAteer, Ayew, Vardy. Subs: Iversen, Ricardo, Okoli, Kristianesen, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Evans. Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Hutchinson, Enciso, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Godfrey, Johnson, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Broadhead, Delap. Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham). VAR: Neil Davies.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hyperbrit added 14:15 - May 18

Szmodics has been out for months. How bad an injury does he have? 0

Stato added 14:36 - May 18

how does Hirst get nod over Delap but Chaplin doesn't get nod over enciso ? yeah go for our strongest team or look towards next deason. I'd go with either. but it's neither. a whole season of muddled thinking from mckenna -4

blueboy1981 added 14:37 - May 18

Does it really matter now ? - I guess they are now focussed on The Beach, including McKenna, who is sitting nice and cosy with his contract, he won’t need to watch his Summer spending !! -7

Edmundo added 14:39 - May 18

Szmoodics out since January and had surgery. Would be good to see him back but better to make sure he's 100% for pre season. 1

TimmyH added 14:42 - May 18

To be fair Chaplin has been anonymous over the last couple of games so probably doesn't deserve a start...Davis back in the LB slot is more of a worry, Townsend has also been out for a while - how bad is his injury? 0

BlueRuin69 added 14:51 - May 18

Hirst performing better than Delap atm 2

Ebantiass added 15:32 - May 18

Jesus h christ Clarke is an absolute liability. Too lightweight and clearly lacking in just about every aspect. 0

bluesnow added 15:36 - May 18

Ebantiass, totally agree, not good enough

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments