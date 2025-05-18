Four Changes For Town at Leicester
Sunday, 18th May 2025 13:59
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes for this afternoon’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium with George Hirst, Leif Davis, Jens Cajuste and Jack Clarke returning to the XI.
Hirst comes in as the number nine with Liam Delap dropping to the bench, while Davis is back after his three-match ban at left-back with Jacob Greaves moving into the centre and Cameron Burgess out of the squad.
Jens Cajuste returns to the midfield having been managing his ongoing knee injury with Jack Taylor among the subs.
Clarke is on the left of the trio behind Hirst with Conor Chaplin dropping to the bench and Julio Enciso switching to the middle.
Nathan Broadhead is among the subs following his spell out with a thigh injury.
Leicester make one change with Boubakary Soumare replacing Oliver Skipp in their midfield.
Jamie Vardy starts his 500th and final game for the club looking for his 200th goal.
Leicester: Stolarczyk, Justin, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, McAteer, Ayew, Vardy. Subs: Iversen, Ricardo, Okoli, Kristianesen, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Evans.
Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Hutchinson, Enciso, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Godfrey, Johnson, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Broadhead, Delap. Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham). VAR: Neil Davies.
Photo: Matchday Images
