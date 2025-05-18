|Leicester City 2 v 0 Ipswich Town
FA Premier League
Sunday, 18th May 2025 Kick-off 15:00
Taylor: It's Up to Us to Take Accountability For Not Taking Our Chances
Sunday, 18th May 2025 18:48
Town midfielder Jack Taylor believes the Blues did not deserve the reception they received following the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Both sides have already been relegated to the Championship, with Leicester leapfrogging Town into 18th place following back-to-back home victories with just next weekend’s matches left to play this season.
Jamie Vardy and Kasey McAteer scored in each half to condemn the Blues to their 23rd defeat of the season, and leave them with just one victory in 18 league matches this calendar year.
Following confirmation of Town’s immediate relegation back to the second tier at Newcastle United three weeks ago, Taylor was asked whether it has been difficult to find motivation in the final knockings of the season.
“When it comes to it, it’s not that bad,” he said. “The context of the game today was a bit better for us because it’s us versus them for who could finish above each other, that was the main focus on the week.
“You’re still representing the club in a Premier League game so it’s still a proud moment to represent the club at this level.
“The fans showed a great account of themselves again today and I don’t think we deserved the clap off at the end, but it just shows the connection we’ve got with the fans and how much they believe in the journey that we’ve been on.”
Reflecting further on the reaction from the 3,200-strong Blue Army in Leicester, Taylor said: “It was surprising. Coming away to an also relegated side, you expect to make it at least a more even game on the scoreline even though we probably created more chances than them.
“It shows a great account of them and how much they’ve supported us this season no matter the results or the performance. Hats off to them and we can only thank them.
“It’s just an overall thank-you. Week in, week out, they’ve backed us from minute one until the last kick of the game, so a big thank you.
“It’s not going to come across how much it means to us as a squad, but we know what it means and the players know what it means for the club and for the town. Again, just a thank-you.
“It’s not the outcome that everyone in the club wants, this fairytale season if you call it that we’ve had, we’ve come short.
“The togetherness and they understand the journey, but I don’t think we particularly deserved it today with how we performed in some aspects of the game. We’ll be back stronger and everyone is ready for next season.”
Town had more shots and touches in the opposition penalty area than in any other match this season, but found the final product difficult with Leif Davis hitting the woodwork being the closest they came to troubling Jakub Stolarczyk’s goal.
Taylor said: “We’ve had so many chances, the boss said we’ve had 20 so it’s on us to take accountability for that for not taking our chances or making the right decision at the final bit. We’ve created enough so we’ve got to look back on it and try and improve.
“It was [a tough afternoon] because I think we’ve showed some good stuff on the ball. Like so many times this year, there’s been moments that have gone against us.
“It’s a tough one to take, it’s more about looking forward to the future and getting back for pre-season.
“It’s obviously tough, I’d rather be standing here still fighting. It’s a part of football and the club will come back stronger.”
The Blues will finish the season having claimed just two points from four matches against the other relegated sides – a home draw with Leicester in November and a point at Southampton in September.
While admitting the performances in the four games have been promising in spells, Taylor accepted that the points return is a cause for concern.
“On a results basis probably yes,” the 26-year-old said. “If you look at the games, probably the Southampton home game is the only one that’s come close performance-wise between the teams. Other than that, we’ve been the best side out of the three relegated sides in my opinion.
“It shows where we’ve come. We came here last year and they haven’t battered us but we held in for 90 minutes and we got an equaliser in the last minute.
“It shows we’ve come leaps and bounds how we’re dominating the ball and controlling the tempo today even though the scoreline doesn’t reflect that.
“It shows that what we’re training on is obviously working and once we get the last bit clicking, I think we’ll be sweet.”
Asked whether finishing 18th or 19th makes a difference, Taylor continued: “It does matter, it’s still points to play for. Next week we’ll go in to win the game and hopefully they drop points so we go above them.
“There’s still points to play for and to come a place above them would be a nice ending to the season considering where we’ve been.”
On an afternoon where Leicester legend Vardy scored his 200th goal on his 500th and final appearance for the Foxes, his career was celebrated by all at the King Power Stadium.
For Taylor, Vardy’s career has come as somewhat an inspiration having climbed from non-league to the top level of the domestic game. The pair are among a select few players to have scored in each of the top five tiers of English football.
“He’s done what he’s done and it’s incredible from where he started,” Taylor said of Vardy. “He’s someone to look up to and all the lads that are playing in the National League now and playing at a young age, there’s always a chance.”
