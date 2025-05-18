TWTV Video Verdict - Leicester City

Sunday, 18th May 2025 23:12

The TWTV team reflect on Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester City, the final away game of the season.

Jim Cooper is joined by Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to reflect on a tale of missed chances at one end and an inevitable final appearance goal from Jamie Vardy at the other.

Photo: TWTV