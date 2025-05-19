Van Nistelrooy: We Were Lucky Not to Concede

Monday, 19th May 2025 10:17 Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy admitted his side were lucky not to concede during their 2-0 defeat of the Blues in Jamie Vardy’s final game for the Foxes at the King Power Stadium. Town managed 20 shots and 31 touches in the opposition box, both season highs in the Premier League, but only managed two efforts on target with Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Julio Enciso and Nathan Broadhead all guilty of failing to make the most of opportunities. Inevitably, Vardy, who was playing his 500th and final game for Leicester put the home side in front against the run of play in the 28th minute with his 200th goal for the club and Republic of Ireland international Kasey McAteer netted his first Premier League goal on 69 with the Blues starting to chase the game. “I think there were spells where we were good, on and off the ball,” Van Nistelrooy said. “I think today we weren’t as solid as I like to see. “I think we were quite lucky not to concede, we gave them too many opportunities. I remember a couple where they missed clear opportunities to score, Ipswich, so we can do better there, definitely. “I think we scored at the right time, there were some good moves, especially in the last 35 minutes where we changed and went to two wingers instead of how we started the game. “That gave us control in the midfield and we started to dominate possession and I was most pleased with that part of the game.” On Vardy bagging his 200th goal for the club in his 500th and final appearance, the Dutchman added: “He wanted his 200 but then you have to be capable to do so and I think that speaks millions about him. He sets himself a target and he goes at it. “He’s not waiting for anyone because there are not any gifts in this world so to be able to set the target like that and produce, it’s only for the best. “If you score your 200th goal on your 500th appearance, then you are a great one. He has been a unique player and person for this football club. In years to come, we will realise we were part of this moment. “He's a character as well, there's a story and an edge to him. He's a great captain as well. “We were motivated to do well for Jamie, but also to get more momentum after the Southampton win and the point against Nottingham Forest. It's some positives towards the end of the season.” Speaking on the pitch after the game with most of the King Power Stadium crowd remaining behind to pay tribute, along with a number of the ex-England international’s former teammates and Nigel Pearson, the manager who signed him from Fleetwood 13 years ago to the day, Vardy reflected on his goal. “I missed a couple before [the goal] but once JJ [James Justin] put me through there I was never going to miss it,” he said. Regarding his corner flag-waving celebration in front of the Town support, he added: “Obviously, getting the dogs’ abuse from the away fans up, there was only one place I was going.” Thanking the home supporters, who saw him help their club to the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at the King Power, the 38-year-old said: “The only thing I really can say, from the bottom of my heart, is thank you for taking me and my family in as one of your own. Thank you all so much. “It’s been amazing, it’s been a rollercoaster, it really has. But the good thing is there’s been way, way, way more highs and I thank everyone. I never thought we’d be in the Champions League, we’d win the league and we’ve all been there for a reason. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I look forward to keeping an eye on the club I love.”

PortmanTerrorist added 10:33 - May 19

He is being kind and wrong. We never had the conviction of play to score yesterday. TBH it could be viewed as the worst performance under McKenna. Heads gone a bit for first time. Lack of ability, lack of cohesion, no patterns of play, individuals playing for themselves, and even a lack of passion. Not seen that before under this manager and hope, actually still believe, we will not again. BIG wake up call for what is required this summer and next season. Plenty of work to do again Mr Ashton and must recruit for the League above, not the League below! COYB



SamWhiteUK added 11:18 - May 19

As per usual, the first comment is nonsense. 1

poet added 11:35 - May 19

An honest assessment. He’s not being kind, why on earth would he be, there’s no reason for kindness, this was a dead rubber. Town were guilty of not converting the many chances that they created, and he honestly recognises that. They were better than Leicester in open play for most of the match. Their passing and movement was superior to Leicester’s. In actual fact, Leicester looked there for the taking, and we were the architects of our own downfall. If it’s that important, and I don’t think it is under the circumstances, I believe we’ll finish above Leicester. I think we’ll beat West Ham, as long as we keep Bowen quiet. Leicester are away to Bournemouth, a game I believe to be too difficult for them, so I expect them to lose. Yes, if I’m right, we will be above Leicester on goal difference. Is it that important? I suppose if you look at the extra money involved, some might say it is, but these PL games will now have to be put to bed, we , along with Leicester, are bound for the Championship, and McKenna is the best man for the job to lead us back. I hear that Dyche has said he’ll be the next Leicester manager…. Good luck with that Leicester fans, you’ll need it, and drink plenty of coffee at the games, you’ll need it to keep yourselves awake. 0

