Hirst and Slicker in Scotland Squad

Monday, 19th May 2025 12:20

Blues duo George Hirst and Cieran Slicker have been named in the Scotland squad for their June friendlies.

The Scots host Iceland at Hampden Park on Friday 6th June and then travel to take on Liechtenstein in Vaduz on Monday 9th June.

Hirst, 26, switched international allegiance from England, with whom he played at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, in March when he won his first two senior caps as a substitute, while Slicker, 22, is yet to make his international debut having been named in the previous two squads.

Scotland: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock), Josh Doig (US Sassuolo Calcio), Grant Hanley (Birmingham City), Jack Hendry (Al-Etiffaq), Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Connor Barron (Rangers), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Motherwell), Che Adams (Torino), Kieron Bowie (Hibernian), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough), James Wilson (Heart of Midlothian), George Hirst (Ipswich Town).





Photo: REUTERS/Louiza Vradi