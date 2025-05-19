Over Appointed Club Ambassador

Monday, 19th May 2025 20:26 Town have appointed Peter Over as a club ambassador. Over, 62, has been a trustee of the Ipswich Town Foundation since 2021 and a director of the Ipswich Town PLC since 2015. A former director and trustee of the Suffolk Agricultural Association, who was involved in the organisation of the Suffolk Show, Over’s background is in farming, operating Elmswell Hall Farms. Over, a Deputy Lieutenant for Suffolk, joins Matt Holland and Simon Milton as an ambassador having accepted an offer from Blues chairman Mark Ashton. “Peter has been an incredible friend to the football club for so many years and has offered invaluable and unwavering support to me and my team during my four years here,” Ashton. “As a man who has both the club and Suffolk firmly in his heart, becoming an official ambassador is the natural progression and I am sure he will use the huge respect he has earned and his wide network of connections to represent us impeccably in all areas of the county and beyond.” Over added: “I feel incredibly fortunate and extremely proud to have been given the opportunity to become an official Ambassador for this fantastic football club. “I have lived and worked in Suffolk for my entire life and I hold the football club very dear to my heart, with the opportunity to become a trustee of the Ipswich Town Foundation in 2021 an honour which I have thoroughly enjoyed. “To be given the responsibility of representing Ipswich Town by chairman Mark Ashton is one I’m incredibly grateful for, at a time when the club has so much to be optimistic about as we continue on this exciting journey.”

Photo: ITFC



waveneyblue added 20:38 - May 19

Roger... Over (you have to be a certain age) 1

Town_Jewells added 21:02 - May 19

Delighted for Peter, he's a lovely, genuine man with the club's best interests at heart. 0

