Town Buy Former Owner Evans's Remaining Shares
Monday, 19th May 2025 20:38
Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton has revealed the club recently purchased Marcus Evans’s remaining shareholding, ending the former owner’s association with the club.
Evans owned Town from 2007 until the Gamechanger 20 Ltd takeover in 2021 - and wrote off £100 million in debt to faciliate the deal - but kept what at the time was a five per cent stake, as well as some land at Playford Road, which the club bought back late in 2023.
As the new owners pumped in further cash in the intervening years, Evans’s shareholding was diluted down to only around one per cent with the former owner a silent partner with no involvement in the running of Town.
Now, Ashton has revealed at this evening’s End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall that the club has purchased Evans’s remaining shares, finally bringing the conferencing millionaire’s unhappy 18-year association with the Blues to a close.
Photo: Action Images
