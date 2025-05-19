Town Buy Former Owner Evans's Remaining Shares

Monday, 19th May 2025 20:38 Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton has revealed the club recently purchased Marcus Evans’s remaining shareholding, ending the former owner’s association with the club. Evans owned Town from 2007 until the Gamechanger 20 Ltd takeover in 2021 - and wrote off £100 million in debt to faciliate the deal - but kept what at the time was a five per cent stake, as well as some land at Playford Road, which the club bought back late in 2023. As the new owners pumped in further cash in the intervening years, Evans’s shareholding was diluted down to only around one per cent with the former owner a silent partner with no involvement in the running of Town. Now, Ashton has revealed at this evening’s End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall that the club has purchased Evans’s remaining shares, finally bringing the conferencing millionaire’s unhappy 18-year association with the Blues to a close. Mark Ashton has confirmed this evening that the Club recently purchased all of the remaining shareholding from former owner Marcus Evans. pic.twitter.com/KA6diam0nv — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) May 19, 2025

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



RegencyBlue added 20:54 - May 19

Good!



The man was a disaster for the club, despite what his apologists maintain, and finally removing any association with him can only be a good thing! 2

Mark added 20:58 - May 19

I am glad that we can put that era behind us.



There were many low points in the sad decline that led to us dropping to mid table in League One. Here is one...



0

poet added 21:00 - May 19

Good news. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments