Delap 'Holds Manchester United Talks'
Monday, 19th May 2025 21:04
Town striker Liam Delap is reported to have held talks with Manchester United regarding a summer move to the Red Devils.
According to The Athletic, the 22-year-old was given permission by the Blues to speak to United to hear what would be on offer to him at Old Trafford should he move there in the summer.
Delap is all but certain to leave Town in the summer with the contract he signed when he joined from Manchester City a year ago featuring a £30 million relegation release clause.
As previously reported, some in Delap’s camp favour a move to United, but with plenty of other clubs also interested.
Chelsea and United’s interest has long been known, but Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham, Everton, Nottingham Forest have all more recently made overtures.
The England U21 international is understood to be openminded regarding his destination and is expected to talk to all interested parties before making his decision.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Premier League Preview: Newcastle United by ad_wilkin
Relegation could finally be mathematically confirmed on Saturday afternoon as Town face a Newcastle side still on a high from their Carabao Cup success but also having to compete to maintain a Champions League space.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]