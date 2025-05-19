Delap 'Holds Manchester United Talks'

Monday, 19th May 2025 21:04 Town striker Liam Delap is reported to have held talks with Manchester United regarding a summer move to the Red Devils. According to The Athletic, the 22-year-old was given permission by the Blues to speak to United to hear what would be on offer to him at Old Trafford should he move there in the summer. Delap is all but certain to leave Town in the summer with the contract he signed when he joined from Manchester City a year ago featuring a £30 million relegation release clause. As previously reported, some in Delap’s camp favour a move to United, but with plenty of other clubs also interested. Chelsea and United’s interest has long been known, but Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham, Everton, Nottingham Forest have all more recently made overtures. The England U21 international is understood to be openminded regarding his destination and is expected to talk to all interested parties before making his decision.

Photo: Matchday Images



Michael101 added 21:10 - May 19

He's the first , reckon there be a few more don't t think we'll can afford a big squad in the championship. -1

Mark added 21:10 - May 19

The two things I would like to read are that a deal is done quickly, and that we have a good sell on clause. 4

Scuzzer added 21:32 - May 19

I guess he will be gone but...not sure it will be the best thing for him...especially if it's Manure. Forest would be an interesting move for him as Wood isn't getting any younger. 3

WestSussexBlue added 21:38 - May 19

They may be arguably one of the biggest clubs in the world but for a while now they’ve been a mess. I don’t see what has changed under Amorim and to finish where they will this season is unbelievable for a Club of its stature. Great to have seen him in a Town shirt but if I was him, I’d be considering Newcastle, Everton or Forest before United. 1

Bigalhunter added 21:46 - May 19

He’ll probably wait to see if Man U or Spurs win the Europa League, as it will result in Champions League football next year.



On a side note, has there ever been a major European club final between x2 teams so woefully placed in their domestic league tables? 0

wolfyattheback added 22:06 - May 19

Disrespectful when the season is not over, off you pop. Whilst wolves will get double for Cunha, We have been told that we are well protected, in reality we are not, although I have to say, Delap has not really done a huge amount lately.. 0

MickMillsTash added 22:09 - May 19

Leeds may well buy well and do Ok next year

Move to United and Delap could become the new 'Ramsdale' and achieve back to back relegations 0

victorysquad added 22:10 - May 19

Get the deal done asap. We do not want another circus going on this summer 0

ArmaghBlue added 22:34 - May 19

Oh well. Thanks for playing well for half a season. 0

