O'Shea and Peskett Players of the Year

Tuesday, 20th May 2025 09:26

Dara O’Shea and Sophie Peskett won the Town Player of the Year awards at last night’s End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

O’Shea joined the Blues from Burnley for £15 million in the summer and has made more Premier League starts than anyone else.

Peskett carried off the Golden Boot having scored 23 times as Ipswich Town Women won the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title to secure promotion to the second tier, recently renamed WSL2, for the first time.

Top scorer Liam Delap was named Men’s Players’ Player of the Year and Leah Mitchell the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Delap also won the Men’s Young Player of the Year, while Lucy O’Brien picked up the women’s equivalent award.

The England U21 international striker, who almost certainly will spend only one season at the club, also carried off the Men’s Goal of the Season gong for finishing off the Town’s second in the 2-0 win at AFC Bournemouth.

Teenager Kaci-Jai Bonwick’s debut 25-yarder in the final-day 8-0 hammering of Cheltenham Town won the Women’s Goal of the Season.

Goal of the Season. 🚀



Sponsored by Kesgrave Kitchen. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/PMuJAlrFjv — Ipswich Town F(C) Women (@ITFCWomen) May 19, 2025

Forward Tommy Taylor, who has been on the first-team bench on two occasions, was named the Academy Player of the Year.

Chieo Ogbene and Natasha Thomas won this year’s Philip Hope-Cobbold Award for the club’s Community Champions.





Photo: Matchday Images