Memories of Portman Road

The Ipswich Town Heritage Society and The Historic Towns Trust are launching a historical map of Ipswich - including Portman Road - based on a 1901 map of the town at The Dove Inn in St Helens Street on Friday 23rd May from 5pm until 7pm.

James Winterbottom, a trustee of the Historic Towns Trust, will given an introduction to the map and how Portman Road has changed over time.

Tim Edwards of the Ipswich Town Heritage Society will trace the history of the Blues’ Portman Road home from the mid-19th century through to the club moving there in 1888 and on to the present day.

The session will include some images and stories of Portman Road from the 1850s onwards.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event and share their Portman Road stories.





Ipswich Town Heritage Society