Chelsea and Newcastle Manchester United's Main Rivals For Delap Signature

Tuesday, 20th May 2025 11:30 Chelsea and Newcastle United are Manchester United’s main contenders for the signature of Blues striker Liam Delap, TWTD understands. As per reports yesterday, Delap, who is set to leave Town this summer with the five-year deal he signed when he joined the Blues last July having a £30 million relegation release clause, has spoken to the Red Devils regarding a potential move to Old Trafford. However, while some in his circle favour a switch to United, who have sought to make the early running, the player himself is understood to be openminded about his destination and is set to speak to other interested parties over the next few days. Chelsea’s interest has long been known along with United’s but Newcastle are one of a number of clubs to make overtures more recently and we understand are now also serious contenders for his signature. Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have also latterly made their interest known. It’s believed all parties want a deal done swiftly, hence Town giving permission to other clubs to talk to the 22-year-old at this stage. The Blues signed the England U21 international from Manchester City for an initial £15 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons. City are understood to be due 20 per cent of the profit the Blues make on the move. Last night, Delap, who has scored 12 goals this season, was named the Blues’ Players’ Player of the Year, while he is nominated for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season gong.

Photo: Matchday Images



braintree_blue added 11:33 - May 20

Wonder what sort of reception he will get "if" he features on Sunday?? -3

Blueray added 11:42 - May 20

Hopefully a good one! He's performed on a regular basis, top scorer and whilst he still has a lot to learn he still put a shift in.



The buy out clause was needed just to get him in the building and whilst not a huge pay day for us...still get back double we paid for him (minus Man City sell on)..Don't think his wages would have been outrageous either 4

Blueray added 11:42 - May 20

Lightningboy added 11:42 - May 20

He may well be a "half-season" wonder..hasn't been able to hit a barn door since January.



Let's hope this doesn't drag on and on. -2

Blueray added 11:43 - May 20

Sorry for repeated message! Probably be rested for the final game.... 0

dyersdream added 11:44 - May 20

Get a 40% sell on clause 0

timetraveler added 11:50 - May 20

Unfortunately I can go back a long time which is depressing. I think I remember correctly town selling Kieron dier and that gave the club the recourses to build for promotion.

Perhaps this could have a similar outcome 0

ArnieM added 11:52 - May 20

Zzzzzz. I'm past caring about Delap and thus circus that has surrounded him for the whole season.



He hit the ground running in the early part of the season, got sussed by PL defenders and in truth has done little else since, except take the obligatory dive, try and muscle up to opponents and get booked.



It will be interesting to see how he does at a so called big club. I suspect He needs to invest in a cushion for that bench though.... 0

Dissboyitfc added 11:54 - May 20

Back then time traveler were a cash strapped club dont think the money from Delap sale will be season altering! 1

timetraveler added 12:06 - May 20

Dissboy. Very true but with FFP or whatever it’s now called every bit of extra income helps 1

chappie added 12:23 - May 20

With FFP year end of June 30th, I'm pretty sure he'll leave before that date, which will help us significantly in that respect. 0

