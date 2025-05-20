Chelsea and Newcastle Manchester United's Main Rivals For Delap Signature
Tuesday, 20th May 2025 11:30
Chelsea and Newcastle United are Manchester United’s main contenders for the signature of Blues striker Liam Delap, TWTD understands.
As per reports yesterday, Delap, who is set to leave Town this summer with the five-year deal he signed when he joined the Blues last July having a £30 million relegation release clause, has spoken to the Red Devils regarding a potential move to Old Trafford.
However, while some in his circle favour a switch to United, who have sought to make the early running, the player himself is understood to be openminded about his destination and is set to speak to other interested parties over the next few days.
Chelsea’s interest has long been known along with United’s but Newcastle are one of a number of clubs to make overtures more recently and we understand are now also serious contenders for his signature. Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have also latterly made their interest known.
It’s believed all parties want a deal done swiftly, hence Town giving permission to other clubs to talk to the 22-year-old at this stage.
The Blues signed the England U21 international from Manchester City for an initial £15 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons. City are understood to be due 20 per cent of the profit the Blues make on the move.
Last night, Delap, who has scored 12 goals this season, was named the Blues’ Players’ Player of the Year, while he is nominated for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season gong.
