Delap Nominated For Premier League Fan Team of the Season

Tuesday, 20th May 2025 13:07 Blues striker Liam Delap is among the nominees for the Premier League’s Fan Team of the Season. Supporters are asked to pick one goalkeeper, two full-backs, two centre-backs, two central midfielders, two forwards and two strikers to create a team of the 2024/25 campaign. Delap is one of 10 strikers alongside Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, ex-Blues loanee Chris Wood, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa, Matheus Cunha, Danny Welbeck and Jorgen Strand Larsen. Votes can be cast here before midnight on Thursday 29th May.

Photo: Matchday Images



algarvefan added 13:17 - May 20

The reaction to him really is OTT.



He is a young player who is still a long way from the finished article, many a young career has been ruined by going to a 'big' club and then having looked at him spends years on the bench or out on loan. Think carefully Liam, you can let all this praise go to your head or take a reality check. There is more to lif e than just money, although your agent will certainly disagree!!

