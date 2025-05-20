Delap Nominated For Premier League Fan Team of the Season
Tuesday, 20th May 2025 13:07
Blues striker Liam Delap is among the nominees for the Premier League’s Fan Team of the Season.
Supporters are asked to pick one goalkeeper, two full-backs, two centre-backs, two central midfielders, two forwards and two strikers to create a team of the 2024/25 campaign.
Delap is one of 10 strikers alongside Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, ex-Blues loanee Chris Wood, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa, Matheus Cunha, Danny Welbeck and Jorgen Strand Larsen.
Votes can be cast here before midnight on Thursday 29th May.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]