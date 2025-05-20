Town Car Park Plans Set For Approval

Tuesday, 20th May 2025 15:15 Town’s plans for an 185-space car park behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand are set to be approved by Ipswich Borough Council’s Planning and Development Committee. The proposed car park will be on the land the former Staples and Better Gym building, which the club purchased in October 2021, used to occupy. Planning permission was submitted in December. Seventeen of the spaces will be used by the nearby Travelodge, 113 for long-stay public use, among them six disabled parking bays, while club staff, external media personnel and broadcasters would use 55. The application for the land to be used as a car park for seven years is set to be rubber-stamped at a public meeting of the Planning and Development Committee on Wednesday of next week. “Whilst concerns have been raised, there are benefits to development that must be acknowledged, such as the removal of the current and highly constrained access/egress arrangements for the current, albeit smaller, car park that has an extant permission for use as a public car park,” the committee writes in its public reports pack ahead of the meeting. “SCC Highways recommend conditions, and tree protection and landscaping can also be the subject of conditions. It is not considered that the concerns raised with regard to design and appearance, particularly given the existing appearance of the site following the recent demolitions, would justify refusal. “In these regards, the application must be considered on its merits and no other proposals have been put forward for the site’s redevelopment. The benefits of development weigh in favour and there are no substantive grounds to refuse planning permission.”

Photo: Hoopers



