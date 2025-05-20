Compton Scholar of the Year

Tuesday, 20th May 2025 15:32

Academy central midfielder Charlie Compton has been named Town’s Premier League Scholar of the Year.

A Scholar of the Year is named at all top flight clubs with Compton among those receiving his gong at the Premier League Academy Awards evening at Wembley Stadium last Tuesday.

The first-year scholar, 17, began his football journey at West Suffolk side Exning United, before joining Norwich City’s U9s and then moving on to the Blues’ academy.

Compton, who isn’t related to John Compton, who was a member of Sir Alf Ramsey’s First Division title-winning side in 1961/62, signed his first professional contract with the club, a three-year deal, in February having been a regular in the U18s before breaking into the U21s later in the campaign.

In October, Compton, who went to school in Bottisham, featured in a Guardian list of the top 20 talents in Premier League academies.





