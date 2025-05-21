Agbaje Leaving Town

Wednesday, 21st May 2025 11:15 Young defender Edwin Agbaje is set to leave the Blues in the summer with his contract coming to an end. The 21-year-old joined the academy in September 2020 from Shamrock Rovers and went on to make one start and one sub appearance for the first team, both in cups. Injuries curtailed loan spells at Yeovil Town and Sutton United with the right-back or centre-half making a return from Green Gander Lane in January having suffered a hamstring injury on his debut in November. He featured regularly for the U21s, who he captained, during the remaining months of the campaign. Edenberry-born Agbaje was capped by the Republic of Ireland at U18 level while with the Blues having previously played for their U15s and U16s.

Photo: Matchday Images



PortmanTerrorist added 11:30 - May 21

The other, brutal side of football. Player of the Year 2 years ago, made Captain of U21s, now out....mainly due to injuries preventing him playing and showing his worth. Wish the lad well, to get properly healthy and kick on with his career as he clearly has ability. And people wonder why a Cole Palmer signs a 9 year deal....this is only a secure industry whilst you are fit and performing ! 1

