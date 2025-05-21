Agbaje Leaving Town
Wednesday, 21st May 2025 11:15
Young defender Edwin Agbaje is set to leave the Blues in the summer with his contract coming to an end.
The 21-year-old joined the academy in September 2020 from Shamrock Rovers and went on to make one start and one sub appearance for the first team, both in cups.
Injuries curtailed loan spells at Yeovil Town and Sutton United with the right-back or centre-half making a return from Green Gander Lane in January having suffered a hamstring injury on his debut in November. He featured regularly for the U21s, who he captained, during the remaining months of the campaign.
Edenberry-born Agbaje was capped by the Republic of Ireland at U18 level while with the Blues having previously played for their U15s and U16s.
