Ogbene Overwhelmed to Win Community Award

Wednesday, 21st May 2025 13:45 Blues winger Chieo Ogbene admitted he was overwhelmed to be named the club’s PFA Community Champion at Monday’s End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall. The 28-year-old, who was appointed Town’s disability ambassador in April, won the Philip Hope-Cobbold Award along with women’s all-time top scorer and appearance-maker Natasha Thomas. Republic of Ireland international Ogbene says he enjoys the time he spends on the role and had personal reasons for getting involved in that aspect of the Ipswich Town Foundation’s work. “I’m truly overwhelmed,” he told TownTV having been surprised by his award. “When I joined this programme, I said it was because it brought me a lot of joy and it was close to home because my little sister's Down syndrome, so I was doing this for my own benefit so I can truly bond with her. I am really, really grateful for this recognition of my work off the pitch. “But I know there are a lot of players who have done a lot of really good work with the community like Chappers, so to be recognised for what I’m doing I’m truly grateful.” He added: “I think I'm in a privileged position, professional footballers, we're in a privileged position to influence the younger generation. “I just feel like there's something in my head that I get so much joy by being a small part in anyone’s life and trying to change their life. “Thirty minutes that I spend with them, it changes their life and it has a massive impact in them. “I've met some amazing people in this programme, and they've taught me a lot on how I can interact better with my little sister. “It's something that I went in with the mindset of wanting to learn and I've come out with some really good experiences in it.” https://x.com/ITFCFoundation/tatus/1924842550034067814 On the field it’s been a tough first campaign at Portman Road for Ogbene, who has been out of action since suffering a ruptured achilles in the away game at Brentford in October. In total, he has made only four starts and two sub appearances since signing from Luton Town in August for £8 million. “It's magic,” he added. “If you look at it, I’m six months and two weeks since my surgery and doing these programmes has kept my mind busy. “I’ve played six games for Ipswich Town, but I mean a lot to some of these guys that I go to programmes with and that’s what’s helped me go through it. “And that’s why I do what I do. They look up to us so much, so even playing six games and going there and being there, they know my name and know who I am, it’s what makes me keep going. I’m truly grateful to be in the privileged position that I am.”

Photo: Matchday Images



